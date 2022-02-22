Award winning architect Ashiesh Shah and Vinita Chaitanya featured on A+D's cover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ashiesh Shah and Vinita Chaitanya, celebrities in the Architecture & Design space, feature on the February cover of Architecture + Design magazine. The theme of the month is to celebrate the "Power of Collaborations," and these two top-ranked designers present their unique views on the subject.



Multiple award-winning Architect Ashiesh Shah has a degree in Interior Architecture from Parsons School of Design, New York. He runs his design firm Ashiesh Shah Architecture +Design and handles top-notch design projects in India and abroad. He has a diverse portfolio covering office spaces, concept stores, restaurants, penthouses, and celebrity homes. He has several laurels to his name.



Vinita Chaitanya is an acclaimed interior designer whose enviable repertoire includes residences for Deepika Padukone, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, and many other illustrious names. She designs exclusive homes where she fuses her client's requirements with her artistic vision to create luxurious bespoke interiors with a classic contemporary look.



Portland-based Indian Artist Reshi Dev was commissioned to do an artist's rendition of the cover, a first for Architecture + Design and the industry. The magazine, which has a digital cover and a print version, will also feature Bijoy Jain, Shantanu Nikhil Yinka Illori, David Adjaye, Veeram Shah, NishitaKamdar, Rooshad Shroff, and Dia Mehta Bhupal.





Talking about the theme, The Power of Collaborations, Ashiesh Shah said, "I feel that the whole idea of a journey of an architect alone is very, very difficult and different from what it used to be, say, a decade or two decades ago. Today, it's about the meeting of the minds, to be able to create something new and create a new language through other people, their ideas and their geniuses."



According to Vinita Chaitanya, "I think collaboration is not a new concept. But now, the word is being used more often. Brands are reaching out to designers, architects, and artists to enhance their equity. It is, in a way, capitalizing on the power of all of us. And as for me, if the ethos fits and the ideologies match, it allows me to create something new."



Seema Sridharan, Editor, Architecture + Design, shared her view on collaboration, "Collaboration is not a new concept. But over the past few years, especially during the pandemic, the concept has witnessed a resurgence of sorts. And we are talking about interdisciplinary collaborations here -- celebrities-brand partnerships, fashion designers and decor brands, artists and luxury cars, the permutations and combinations are many. Partnerships of such nature give birth to an entirely new narrative, adding to the intrigue and appeal, but more than anything else, it enhances brand equity."



With this issue, Architecture plus Design has delved deep into the power of collaborations and strategic partnerships and provided an interesting glimpse into the good life that should elicit a positive response from the audience. The views of celebrity designers Ashiesh Shah and Vinita Chaitanya add an interesting perspective to the cover feature as they are highly respected in the architecture and design community.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

