AXA XL expands Casualty Risk Consulting Team with Fleet Management Specialist in the Americas

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): AXA XL Insurance announced the appointment of Andrew Diesel as Casualty Risk Consultant - Fleet in the Americas. Based in Dallas, TX, Andrew will provide technical support to AXA XL's underwriters and clients primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Andrew will be responsible for executing value-added engagements with clients, including in partnership with our growing ecosystem tech partners, as well as working with our underwriters to better support these clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Jonathan Salter, Global Head of Risk Consulting, said, "As we continue to expand our Risk Consulting capabilities, it is incredibly important we invest in the areas that impact our clients. The challenges facing fleets of all sizes in the Americas over the last several years are well known in the industry, and as a prior fleet manager, Andrew is intimately aware of the unique risks in this space. This technical insight, coupled with his experience in client consulting services with major insurance brokers, makes Andrew an ideal partner for clients and underwriters alike."

Richard Burggraf, Head of Portfolio Strategy, Data & Analytics, and Technology for U.S. Risk Management at AXA XL said, "Clients are proactively seeking innovative solutions to meet the challenges of their evolving operational and risk landscape. Andrew's experience in developing risk control offerings as both a fleet specialist and broker will complement our expanding suite of risk consulting services for our clients."



Andrew has nearly 10 years' experience in fleet management and consulting. He previously served as a Senior Risk Control Consultant at Gallagher, where he had responsibility for implementing the National Risk Control Strategy and led the National Fleet and Transportation working group.

AXA XL Risk Consulting supports large and multinational corporations in identifying, evaluating and preventing their risks. We provide pragmatic risk management solutions and consulting services to keep your business moving forward. Our Casualty Risk Consulting team is comprised of experts in general liability, product liability, environment, occupational safety & health, and vehicle fleet.

