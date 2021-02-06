AxioBiosolutions receives European CE mark approval for its advanced woundcare product - MaxioCel; sets eye on Europe and other international markets

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's homegrown integrated wound-care company, AxioBiosolutions today announced that it has received CE certification from Europe for its next-generation advanced wound care product range, MaxioCel. The regulatory approval paves the path for Axio to tap into a fast-growing USD14 billion advanced wound care market, globally.



This next-generation advanced wound-care dressing, MaxioCel is based on bioactive microfiber gelling technology that accelerates healing through quicker granulation. It also provides comfort and has shown faster healing on chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, cavity wounds, skin abrasions, donor sites, and post-operative surgical wounds during clinical studies.



With more than 100,000 units shipped since its launch 18 months ago, MaxioCel has had a huge impact on the Indian market. Patients are being treated with MaxioCel in 100+ hospitals in India and it has shown to have significant improvement in healing time and complete closure of wounds with minimal scars. A highly active advanced wound dressing that effectively manages exudates, pain relief, and scar improvement for moderate to heavily exudating wounds, MaxioCel has become a preferred product among top vascular and endovascular surgeons and plastic surgeons within a short period.



Dr Raghuram Sekhar, Consultant Vascular, and Endovascular Surgeon, KokilabenDhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai who has been a long-term user of Maxiocel affirm, "MaxioCel is a unique and advanced wound care dressing material. In different kinds of cases that we used it, we witnessed rapid granulation and overall wound improvement while keeping the patients comfortable."



The CE approval will now help Axio with access to the second-largest global market for advanced wound care products. As part of its strategic plans, Axio will soon be launching MaxioCel in 15+ countries in Europe including reimbursement markets with multi-million revenues in this year itself. Present in over 28 countries, Axio is among the very few MedTech startups from India that has successfully ramped up its global presence with its unique, innovative, and disruptive life-saving products.





Commenting on MaxioCel from one of the centers in Europe, Dr Christophe Marchand, Vascular Surgeon, Head of Center for Woundcare at Clinique Inkerman, Niort, France said, "MaxioCel provides a complete response in the management of complex chronic wounds: bacteriostatic, fibrinolytic, hemostatic, exudate absorption and easy, atraumatic removal facilitating patient adhesion to treatment."



Responding to the CE certification and subsequent access to the European market, Leo Mavely, Founder and CEO, AxioBiosolutions said, "At Axio, our innovations are designed looking at how to provide best-in-class treatment to patients at the most affordable cost. Be it Axiostat, which became the only Indian hemostat to receive approval from USFDA, or MaxioCel, which has now been certified by CE for its effectiveness, each of our product milestones reiterates our commitment to this vision. Since its launch, MaxioCel has made a huge impact on patient lives and the medical fraternity in India. We are excited to have the opportunity to extend this innovative and highly effective solution on a global level."



Globally, it is estimated that one to two percent of the population in developed countries will experience a chronic wound during their lifetime. This has a significant impact on health and healthcare systems, with countries like US and UK spending close to USD 5 billion per year on chronic wound-related implications. Apart from factors like age, the growing prevalence of diabetes, which is expected to affect 600 million people by 2030 further contributes to the number of patients who require chronic wound care management. The advanced wound care market is seen as the next frontier in Medtech and has seen a lot of consolidation in the last few years. 3M Healthcare had recently acquired Acelity (KCI+Sytagenix) for USD 6.7 Billion.



In line with its vision to provide world-class wound care to every patient in a timely manner, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Axio made the strategic decision to venture into the retail space in India in 2020. All Axio products- advanced wound care products and Covid essentials- are available at 6,000+ locations across India as well as online at www.axiobiostore.com.

