AyurMa at Four Seasons Resort Maldives launches live stream yoga, website and Instagram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): AyurMa - the evolution of 15 years of wellbeing innovation at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru - today launches 24-hour worldwide access to its philosophies of connection, collaboration and care through its new website and Instagram page - www.ayurma.life and @ayurmamaldives.

Extending heartfelt care to the world, AyurMa's online complimentary Live Stream Yoga - accessible via www.ayurma.life/live-yoga - enables anyone across the globe to tune in for 30 minutes every day at 07:30 GMT for a gently energising class set to soothing island sounds and the Maldives' restorative beauty.

In addition, private 60-minute Yoga Connection Classes are also bookable via the website daily, anywhere in the world. A great way to connect or re-connect with loved ones and friends, anyone who books a class can invite another person to join for free.

The website also features a video library with complimentary access to previous classes, a blog with Ayurvedic tips and recipes, expert insights and more, with greater personalisation available via the private on-line yoga classes for individuals "plus one" with AyurMa's Yoga Therapists.

AyurMa's Instagram handle enables further connection to Landaa Giraavaru and its wider ethos of Planetary Wellbeing for those who have already visited the island - as well as those who might visit in the future.



"AyurMa was founded on the basis that nothing operates in isolation; the more we connect with the Earth, the more we heal her, and the more able she is to heal us in return," explains Director of AyurMa Dr. Arun K. Tomson. "We anchor this approach in the inclusive idea of Planetary Wellbeing, which encompasses everything and everyone equally and involves taking care of nature - and each other - as we take care of ourselves. With our daily yoga live stream, blog and Instagram tips, people all over the world have the opportunity to tap into the healing energies, soothing nature and expertise of AyurMa, whether they're able to visit us or not."

A haven for people and planet, AyurMa (meaning "mother of life") celebrates nature as the source of all wellbeing. Drawing from the four pillars of Planetary Wellbeing, Ayurveda, Yoga Therapy and Wellness, AyurMa's expert team of Ayurvedic Doctors, Naturopaths and Yoga Therapists create bespoke therapeutic programs and invite guests to cultivate care for themselves, others, the oceans and the entire planet.

AyurMa's harmonic play between humans and nature is immediately evidenced on the new website via a specially commissioned series by Keralan artis, Bara Bhaskaran. Rta: The Earth Mother both showcases the vibrancy of the AyurMa offering and pays homage to the interconnectedness of the Universe, and the healing Mother who aligns the energies of all.

AyurMa's Planetary Wellbeing experiences explore the joys of connection, epitomised by Rahumathuge Vaguthu: a daily Earth Blessing ritual that unites guests and staff in celebration of Landaa's natural beauty. Ayurveda imparts the benefits of a 5000-year-old "instruction manual" for natural living based on diet, herbal remedies, therapies and lifestyle modifications. Yoga centres around personal Yoga Therapy prescriptions, devised with S-VYASA, global pioneer of yoga therapy through scientific research, as well as AntiGravity, Aqua Float and a Yoga Energy Trail. Finally, Wellness experiences encourage deep personal care - the first step to extending care to others and the wider world. Alignment Rituals and Gifts of Connection therapies are complemented by the support of some of the world's finest wellness experts, from on-site Rossano Ferretti stylists to the only Resort-based studio of "facialist to the stars" Teresa Tarmey.

AyurMa's founding principle of Planetary Wellbeing extends far beyond the Spa's tranquil surroundings. Part of an island-wide initiative that has long been woven into every aspect of Landaa life - from community outreach projects to country-leading conservation and regeneration - it encapsulates the Resort's vision for a sustainable future. Aware of its responsibility as an industry leader, Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru partnered with EarthCheck and the NOW Force for Good Alliance in early 2020 to ensure accountability across all operations.

To reset awareness and embark on the AyurMa path to health, harmony and happiness, connect at: www.ayurma.life and @AyurMaMaldives, email AyurMa.Maldives@fourseasons.com, or call the Resort at (960) 66 00 888.

