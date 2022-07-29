Ayuvya announces its arrival in the Indian Wellness Industry with 1lakh+ customers

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/PNN): Ayuvya Ayurveda, a newly emerging health and wellness brand offering Ayurveda-based fitness solutions for common problems and health issues, recently hit their 1,00,000+ customer mark.

Ayuvya Ayurveda founded in 2019 by Astha Jain and Pawanjot Kaur, is all set to revolutionise the Indian wellness industry by going back to the ancient roots of Ayurvedic medical knowledge. The brand aims to change the outlook of common Indian households about Ayurveda through well-researched and lab-tested products.

Ayurveda is a practice long forgotten in India. At a time when the entire country was running towards modern medicine and traditions, the women founders of Ayuvya - Aastha and Pawanjot - were growing up following the Ayurvedic form of living. Pawanjot's grandfather was a renowned Ayurvedic acharya and she has an entire box of memories, of her home being swarmed with her grandfather's patients."People used to treat problems like headache and fever by making teas and pastes from simple kitchen ingredients like ajwain and amla. In fact I had never even seen an allopathy medicine until much later in life", she recalls.

When Aastha and Pawanjot met in college, amongst a lot of shared interests was their interest in Ayurveda. While in college, they recommended Ayurvedic concoctions of teas and foods to all those around them. Both felt passionate about following Ayurveda as a way of living and became ambassadors of this lost science amongst their peers.

As they grew older, both were working for different companies in different industries, while they witnessed around them the rise of modern-day problems and health issues. As they had an entrepreneurial drive in them since college, it wasn't long after that they decided to turn their knowledge and passion into a business.



After rigorous R&D, finally in 2019, Ayuvya Ayurveda was born with a team of 5 people. Not long after they were joined by their friend Tanishk and today Ayuvya has over 30 employees, seeing consistent rise in their customer base and is growing two-fold every fiscal quarter. Ayuvya Ayurveda offers a wide range of products from skin and hair care to health supplements and snacks. These products are 100 per cent ayurvedic and free from toxins and chemical. They are specially handmade by Ayurvedic Acharyas and Vaidyas. They use 6000-year-old recipes and methods from Ayurvedic scripts to combat modern-day problems such as PCOS, Hair Loss, Low Immunity, Poor Cognitive functions and many more.

Ayuvya's vision and products are geared towards transforming the health and day-to-day lives of their customers. Using the goodness of purely Ayurvedic formulations, their products aim to help customers adopt the Ayurvedic way of lifestyle along with increasing their fitness levels.

Ayuvya Ayurveda strives to become a niche Ayurvedic brand that replaces everyday chemical filled products in our lives and become a leading brand in the Indian wellness industry. Aastha and Pawan are crystal clear about where they see Ayuvya in the next 5 years. They guarantee that their products are not yet another facade of disguising chemical and artificial products in the Ayurvedic marketplace. They truly believe in advocating Ayurvedic methods to the masses and are using Ayuvya products as a medium to spread awareness. You can order a wide range of their products from their website.

The next step in Ayuvya's growth is just around the corner. The brand has an app under development which will be the next one-stop access to consult top Ayurvedic doctors. The app will also give customers access to the best Ayurvedic medicines. Ayuvya Ayurveda surely seems like it's on the road to become the next big thing in the Indian wellness market with products that demand to be given the chance to prove their mettle.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

