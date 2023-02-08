Azent Overseas Education wins the "Emerging Edutech Company" Award at the Education Innovation Awards, 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/TP): Azent Overseas Education, one of India's leading study abroad platforms founded by Priyanka Nishar (Engineering Graduate from Cornell University and MBA from Harvard Business School) announced that it has won the "Emerging Edutech Company" Award at the recently concluded education-innovation-awards-2023">Education Innovation Awards 2023 held in Bangalore. The Company was recognized for its unmatched capabilities in the overseas education advisory space and its unparallel execution expertise.

The Education Innovation Awards acknowledges companies and leaders in the education sector for outstanding contributions to transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. The awards shine a spotlight on advanced tools, inspiring leaders and trendsetters across the country. The awards also identify, showcase and recognize the world's most promising EdTech businesses of the year.

Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education said "We are delighted and honoured to have received this award which is a testimony to our strong counselling expertise, innovative offerings and our commitment to integrity. Our ability to provide a unique admission experience on the back of cutting-edge technologies and a student centric approach is fueling our success story."

Having established a strong foundation since the company's inception 3 years ago, with a strong technology platform, credibility with students, universities & alliance partners and effective student processes, Azent now plans to accelerate its growth, servicing more students. The company aims to grow multifold over the next 18 months. The Company revolutionizes overseas education with extensive use of data mining, AI and analytics to help choose the right journey for each individual student. Azent's unique online-offline business model gives students any time anywhere-access and with the assistance of proprietary tools (Azent Ap) and templates. At its state-of-the-art experience centres & virtual centres across India, students not only get end-to-end support with admissions, visas, loans, IELTS coaching, but can also experience college campuses through Virtual Reality. Azent's partnerships cover 1500+ Universities across the world to improve student recruitment and match them with the top talent that would thrive in their programs.

Azent is rapidly growing, with experience centers in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Thane, Vadodara, and international centers in Dubai and New York. Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards and is passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India and across the world.

Profile of Priyanka Nishar

Priyanka Nishar is the Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education. She received her bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having worked with the Admissions Committee of New York University Stern School of Business, Priyanka understands what universities are looking for from their ideal candidates. Earlier, she had worked with Accenture US and Hexaware Technologies.

Azent Overseas Education Ltd, an Online offline EdTech Company is strongly committed to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. With focus on new age technology, innovative virtual/online offerings and user experience, we aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/



