Azure Power wins the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) ("Azure" or "the Company"), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability for the year 2022, by the Awards Jury under the Chairmanship of Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India; former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

Established for over 30 years, the Golden Peacock Awards, is one of the most coveted awards and is regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. It has earned credibility due to its transparent three-tier evaluation process making it a hallmark of excellence globally.

The Company will be felicitated with this award at a ceremony in London on November 10, 2022, during the Institute of Director's 'Annual London Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability, 2022'.

Commenting on the achievement, Rupesh Agarwal, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power, said, "The Golden Peacock Award is a testament to our commitment to sustainable business practices. We are thankful to the jury for recognizing our efforts. Sustainability is the core of our ethos and business strategy and the award strengthens our resolve towards building a better tomorrow."

Sumit Barat, Chief Sustainability Officer, Azure Power, further added, "We are honoured to be conferred with the prestigious Golden Peacock award. For Azure Power sustainability goes much beyond generating renewable energy and is the corner stone for all our business decisions. This award is a milestone in our sustainability journey of moving from compliance to efficiency to innovation and validates our long-term efforts."

Azure Power is a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider, and power producer in India on a mission to create value for all stakeholders through high-performance Renewable Energy assets. Azure developed India's first utility scale solar project in 2009 and since then, Azure has grown rapidly to become a leader in developing and operating large utility-scale renewable energy projects in the country. Azure also partners with commercial and industrial customers in their decarbonization journey by providing comprehensive solutions for their clean energy needs.

For more information about us, visit: www.azurepower.com



