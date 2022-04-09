B2B Cybersecurity Startup Com Olho helps detect Click Injection Evasion through which Indian advertisers are losing INR 8 Crore a day

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/TPT): In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, people's attitudes about digital media changed. Mobile penetration became an all-time high, and businesses have had to go online to stay afloat. The total ad spend in India is estimated to cross the Rs 1 lakh Crore mark in 2022.

Digital is set to overtake TV as the largest advertising medium accounting for 45 per cent share of the total ad pie, as per the latest annual forecast by GroupM. The total estimated mobile ad spends from the total share of digital ad spend is projected to be greater than 60 per cent in 2022, valuing it at INR 29,000 Crore.

Click Injection detection using click to install time (CTIT) anomaly has been widely used by mobile advertisers in India since 2016. Evading this detection, a more sophisticated form of this fraud is click manipulation, a type of ad fraud where fraudsters, while injecting a click, backtime the click time to make sure it evades the existing CTIT algorithms present with existing ad fraud detection companies.

Fraudsters work with programmatic ad networks or pre-burn apps (apps that are pre-installed on devices by manufacturers) and lace them with behavioural trackers and adwares. This enables fraudsters to hijack organic mobile conversions and also steal traffic from social networks reattributing them as theirs.

Com Olho used its patented technology to identify and detect fraudsters that were attempting to appropriate over Rs 250 Crore a month by digitally stalking over 10 Crore devices daily. The fraudster's ability to evade click injection indicates that the traditional methods for detecting click anomalies are insufficient in detecting and removing such fraud from our digital ecosystem.

Com Olho uses deterministic and admissible in court data algorithms that has not only been able to detect click injection but also as detected fraudsters attempt to reverse existing fraud detection technology. Com Olho calls this methodology "Click Injection Evasion". Using their patented technology, the company's algorithms in real time were able to measure any kind of click data manipulation for financial gains.



The company ensures at least 20 per cent Month-on-Month savings on mobile ad spends using their deterministic and patented algorithms. Com Olho has also released a report that deep dives into a

live case of a fraudulent publisher/ ad-network manipulating the click to install time and how using their patented technology, the company indemnified and detected fraudsters attempt to evade such click injection detection.

According to Abhinav Bangia, Founder & Director of Technology at Com Olho, "Click Injection evasion is a very sophisticated form of ad fraud where the fraudster commits another fraud in order to evade the existing traditional fraud detection methodologies. This depicts the sophistication of new-age digital fraudulent businesses which have both the technical as well as the financial ability to execute such large scale fraud schemes."

Com Olho is a B2B cybersecurity data company that analyses enterprise's data using its proprietary technology to discover fraudulent patterns with high probability of success. The company makes it easy for CXO's and administrators to understand behavioural anomalies in their large scale data silos and help them qualitatively audit and measure real time risk in the digital world. It is India's first company to be granted a patent for a system and method to detect advertising fraud by the Indian Patent Office and has a published application with the US Patent Office. The Company also has patents applied for digital governance and the detection of synthetic identities.

Com Olho is incubated at NASSCOM 10000 Startups at the Gurgaon warehouse. The company was a recipient of a cash grant from Facebook for Business under the SBG program. Com Olho has raised 2 equity rounds led by Lloyd Mathias in 2020 and by Inflection Point Ventures in 2022. Com Olho is a registered name under Com Olho IT Private Limited. Com Olho has been recognised startup by Startup India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

For more information, Visit: https://www.comolho.com/

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

