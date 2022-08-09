B2B SaaS sales start-up Kennect raises USD 700k in seed funding led by FortyTwo VC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kennect, a Delaware and Mumbai-based Software-as-a-Service sales acceleration start-up, has raised USD 700k in seed funding led by FortyTwo VC. FortyTwo VC is a Dallas, Texas-based venture fund with an investment focus on disruptive enterprise tech opportunities.



Kennect's no-code platform allows enterprises to design, simulate and automate their incentive plans. The startup aims to become the preferred and most flexible, intuitive, user-friendly solution for sales incentives. It helps improve sales productivity by providing performance and incentive visibility for the sales reps.



It has targeted to enable more than 100 enterprises for adoption over the next 2 years. Some of its marquee customers include Indian and global pharmaceutical companies like Sanofi, Zydus, Lupin, AstraZeneca, Lonza, amongst others.



Commenting on the seed round, Pulkit Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Kennect, said, "We all know sales is hard and managing sales compensation can be a pain point for many companies. Kennect aims to reward the hard work of every sales professional through an incentive platform that helps them stay on top of their incentive earnings. With its intelligent nudge feature, every sales rep is now aware of their next best action in real-time to boost their take-home compensation."





He added, "With this investment, Kennect plans to ramp up its engineering team and expand its commercial presence in the North American and European markets."



"Incentive design and management is a critical part of successful sales strategy. Kennect is building the new age incentive compensation tool for the Global Life sciences industry. It is one of the few success stories of teams from India building Enterprise focused SaaS products for global markets.



The team at Kennect - Pulkit, Pralok and Omkar have built the foundation for a great business. They have a leading platform, a marquee list of customers and a solid global GTM strategy," said Asutosh Upadhyay, Co-Founder and General Partner at FortyTwo VC.

