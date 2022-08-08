Baba Arts Limited launches Independent Music Label BABA BEATS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Baba Arts Limited, which recently launched their devotional vertical Baba Devotional, have now announced yet another venture, BABA BEATS.

The newly launched Music Label will focus on independent music and romantic songs with new and existing talent.

In a trend of remixes, BABA BEATS will encourage originality and endeavour to recreate the golden music era of the 90's for the audience. The first song that features on the channel is titled Kuch Tumhara Kuch Hamara, starring famous tinsel town jodi Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta. The track is sung by Soham Naik and composed by Harish Sagane. Interestingly, the song is a reunion of Vatsal Seth and Baba Arts Limited, as the actor had started his film journey with the famous film Taarzan - The Wonder Car, produced by Baba Films.

Kuch Tumhara Kuch Hamara is a romantic wedding number with a feel that a couple relishes during their haldi and mehendi functions. Ishita and Vatsal's chemistry will leave the audience in remembrance of their own love story and listen to the audio track again and again.



Speaking of this project, Nikhil G Tanwani - Director of Baba Arts Limited says, "The market for independent music has grown tremendously, given the recent changes in the media landscape and content consumption patterns. I'm certain that independent music is here to stay. At Baba Beats we aim to collaborate with talented singers, composers and build a label with an 'artist first' approach, providing them freedom to create music of their choice."

Baba Arts Limited and its promoters, along with their independent banner Baba Films have been in the media space since more than 20 years. Baba Arts Limited and Baba Films have together produced several films such as Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Dhulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Tumko Nahi Bhool Paayenge, Taarzan - The Wonder Car, Life Main Kabhie Kabhiee, My Friend Ganesha franchise (4 instalments of My Friends Ganesha), Action Jackson and many more.

