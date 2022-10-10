Baba Beats bring Umar Riaz and Helly Shah together for their new song 'Tu Jo Mila'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Love stories are always in vogue, and when it's forever love, then the masses always go gaga over it.

Baba Beats has announced the launch of its new music video with a concept that will drive audience back into the era of forever love. The music video titled 'Tu Jo Mila' features Bigg Boss 15 sensation Umar Riaz and television's top bahu Helly Shah.

Tu Joh Mila is a romantic number. It shows different phases of love in a couple's life who are together since their childhood going upto their old age. Keeping it rooted to classic taste, rose has been used as an element to do so! The tale revolves around a boy who proposes the girl when they are kids with a rose that she preserves as they grow up.



Song Link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4zs2B4RKuc

Umar Riaz expresses, "This is good, how the boy falls in love in childhood and stays with her till the end. I met Helly directly on the set, she is easy going and we had a great time shooting. The location was good. It was a fun shoot! My favourite shot is below the quilt one which is used in the poster as well."

Helly Shah adds, "This video is about two friends who fall in love with and side up with each other till the end. We've shown the entire growth and the journey. I'm sure when people will see this, they will love it. I feel it's a very dreamy but very real kind of feeling."

This project is directed by Vinnil Markan. Its composed and beautifully sung by Romy. The lyrics are by Sufi Khan.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

