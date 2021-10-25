Babloo Bachelor made a good start at the Box Office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI/PNN): After the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra on 22nd October 2021, Babloo Bachelor was the first film released. The rom-com family entertainer is cracking up the audience and the critics.

The film is doing prominent business in Delhi and UP circuit along with Hindi speaking market. Babloo bachelor is a must-needed film after so long. The audiences were away from the theatres and were only clinging to the digital media for entertainment.

Babloo bachelor is a comedy genre film in which Sharman Joshi is playing the protagonist. The story of the film is based on UP, where a well-to-do family had always dreamt of their son's wedding with great pomp and show. Babloo (Sharman Joshi) met a few girls for his wedding but didn't get the right one. Then he met Avantika (Pooja Chopra), who was already engaged in another relationship and is not a virgin. After requesting Pooja, Babloo rejects the proposal. In one wedding, he got to meet Swati (Tejashri Pradhan), with whom he fell in love, and both agreed to the marriage. But the twist comes when on the wedding day, Tejasri ran away from the wedding and left a letter for him.



She had always wanted to be an actor, and now she had got a chance of being a lead actor in a reality show in Mumbai. Sharman tries everything to reach his would-be wife. He even goes to Mumbai. There, by chance, he again bumped into Pooja Chopra, the creative head of that channel. He told her everything. She agrees to help him, and when finally Tejashri comes back, Sharman falls in love with Pooja Chopra after looking at her initiative and efforts to bring Tejashri back. It will be interesting to watch with whom Sharman, aka Babloo, will marry now?

The songs of the film are composed by Jeet Ganguly and lyrics by Kumaar and Rashmi Virag. The romantic songs Kasam and Aye meri Zindagi sung by Arijit and Papon respectively are very well appreciated by the young audience on the radio and digital media. Another song Tum ho sung by Arijit and composed by Indradeep Das Gupta, is also soothing. The comedy-emotional film is for every age group. The one-liners of the film are in everyone's mouth.

Under the banner of Rafat films and produced by Ajay Rajwani, directed by Agnidev Chatterjee. Babloo Bachelor stars Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra, Tejashri Pradhan, along with Rajesh Sharma and Asrani in the important role and released on 22nd October 2021.

