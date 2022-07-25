Baby Shark Tank India hosted by the Helping Hands Foundation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India, July 25 (ANI/PNN): The Helping Hands Foundation, an organization that supports and helps children receiving cancer treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital, held its bi-annual exhibition cum fundraiser on Thursday, July 21, at the St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai.

This edition of the Helping Hands Exhibition cum Fundraiser was a delight for shoppers, especially those looking for festive shopping. The shoppers were spoilt for choice with an array of stalls on display by lifestyle brands, starting from ethnic wear, western wear, footwear, jewellery, gifting solutions, etc. Kids undergoing treatment for paediatric cancer at the Tata Memorial Hospital and Madhavi Goenka, Founder and Trustee of the Helping Hands Foundation, lit the ceremonial lamp at the fundraiser.

The highlight of the event was the extraordinary section by the 'Baby Shark Tank' kids who were looking to raise funds individually for their respective organisations. 11 & 12-year-old Muskaan Singh and Shivraj Shewakramani, respectively, were raising funds for accommodation and treatment for rural families and children coming to Mumbai for cancer treatment. Sanaa Beriwala and her mum have begun their venture 'The Dough Diaries' to raise funds for the welfare of street dogs and eradicate parvovirus. Kritvee Rajive, Arya Mehta, Rehaan, Thea and Naisha Joshi were selling mini cupcakes, cookies, handmade stationery and soaps, respectively, for a social cause to promote Madhurya Bhuvan, a home for the aged and spastics. Sumaya and Samira were seen giving out baked goodies for dogs to support their welfare and the remaining proceeds to families of paediatric cancer patients.

The event's chief guest was Govind Iyer, Partner at Egon Zehnder, based out of Mumbai, who advises family businesses and corporations on CEO succession and board governance. He was seen at the 'Baby Shark Tank' area conversing patiently with all the participating kids, applauding them for their hard work, and encouraging their efforts showcased at the fundraiser. He mingled with each Baby Shark Tank participant and clicked photographs with them. Govind Iyer is also a founding board member and present Chair of Social Venture Partners in India, a board member at GIVE India, and a #LivingmyPromise signatory.

Gen Z minds are already on paths that lead them towards being entrepreneurs whilst simultaneously being social workers for society.



"Congrats to the Helping Hands Foundation team and all the volunteers who made the fundraiser a success. For me, the most amazing experience was seeing the commitment, determination and hard work of the children and the passion of the NGO," says Govind Iyer.

"What binds us and the participants together at the Helping Hands Fundraiser is the desire to contribute towards the Accommodation Project, which looks after and supports 150 children fighting cancer and the Survivor Project, which helps them stay Cancer Free executed by the wonderful team at the Tata Memorial Hospital", says founding and Managing trustee Madhavi Goenka.

The funds raised from this exhibition cum fundraiser went towards the Accommodation Project, Emergency Treatment and the Survivor project, which helps and support children at the Tata Memorial Hospital during treatment. The Helping Hands Foundation had undertaken the responsibility of the renovation of the entire paediatric OPD at Tata Memorial Hospital and the new paediatric oncology ward. This fundraiser helps raise funds to provide free accommodation to below-the-poverty-line families whose kids are undergoing treatment for cancer.

Seen supporting the event were guests and influencers such as Queenie Singh, Tanaz Doshi, Sasha Tacker, Richa Begani, Neha Jalan, Prernaa Makharia, and Divya Chawla and many more.

The labels showcasing this season were SVA Couture by Sonam and Paras Modi, Summer by Priyanka, Jewels by Nupur and Shivani, AV by Aarushi, Tulua, Neev, Ashore, Golecha Jewels, etc. The kids' section offered brands like Neha Mehra, Firefly, Para by Pooja etc. Tier specialised products were Griha (House Couture), Shikhha Goyal (Clothing), The Frou Frou Studio (Shoes & Accessories), Sole Salvation (Shoes), Herrlich, Radha Sharma, V Craft (Personalised Stationery), Eshaa Amiin Label (Clothing) etc. A number of food stalls such as An Ode to Gaia, The Notting Hill Bakery, Sorrentina, Olive and Berry, and The Sweet Life by Anisha offered mouth-watering delicacies and the Helping Hands signature healthy snacks.

The fundraiser aims to raise funds for the Accommodation Project, The ACT Clinic for Survivors and The Education Project at The Tata Memorial Hospital-Paediatrics, Mumbai, for the kids undergoing cancer treatment. Also, the aim is to find new donors for upcoming projects and sponsorship to provide children with subsidized treatment for cancer who cannot afford it and are forced to go neglected on the streets.

