Baccarose brings Italian beauty brand, Diego dalla Palma to India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Founded in Italy, Diego dalla Palma announces its foray into the Indian market with its quirky, colorful and premium make-up range.

The historic Italian brand will be available online on parcos.com and Parcos retail outlets among other eCommerce platforms and retail outlets across the country.

Known for its expertise in make-up, the brand offers a wide range of beauty products designed and tested in the laboratory for high-level performance.

The make-up products completely reflect the company's philosophy: to enhance the beauty of every woman and give each of them the opportunity to express themselves through different make-up looks characterized by a universally affordable professional performance.

The values of Diego dalla Palma Milano have always been elegance, creativity and the search for beauty in every woman. Unique, one-of-a-kind beauty free from the dominant beauty standards.

This is exactly what Diego dalla Palma Milano has always been committed to doing: helping every woman find her beauty, enhancing it with products that are democratic, affordable, and that keep up with innovations in the cosmetic field to offer every woman the best professional performance.

Commenting on the launch, Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director of Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are very excited to bring to the Indian market, leading Italian Make-Up Brand, Diego dalla Palma, Milano. Baccarose & Diego dalla Palma have one goal, which is to make women feel unique and let what is inside each of them shine. Diego dalla Palma is known for their innovative formulas & product designs which not only make you look good on the outside but also nourish the skin from within. As constant trendsetters in make-up & beauty, we want this brand to be a hero make-up brand among India's leading make-up professionals as well as among all our consumers."

Diego dalla Palma believes that beauty is a combination of style and intelligence, that it is all about the light in the eyes of those who love to be themselves truly. The brand wants to accompany all those women who love to surprise and be surprised.

Paradox is in its DNA; consumers can experience this through the brand's essential nature of black and white and the explosion of color. Every product is ultra-advanced and high-performance yet extremely easy to use - natural and sophisticated, rigorous and eccentric way of being. Always one of a kind.

Hero Products of Diego dalla Palma in India, will include:

MY TOY BOY - Mind-blowing performance extra volume mascara.



The first mascara that boosts the lashes' volume and length in just one coat, for the sexiest & most intense look ever. Its intense black and long-lasting formula will keep one's lashes looking intense for up to 24 hours. Its innovative formula enhances the natural growth of the lashes in just 30 days.

GEISHA LIFT CONCEALER - Lifting effect cream concealer

The concealers are designed to hide the eye contour imperfections and build beautiful highlights, with its new special flocked applicator. It smoothens out the skin making it flawless, luminous and absolutely perfect. It is best suited for anyone with mature and dry skin as it provides medium to buildable coverage

NUDISSIMO GLOW - Soft glow foundation

A foundation that evens out the skin giving it a natural, luminous look. Its liquid, lightweight, refined texture, gently envelops the skin in a thin layer of radiance. It will keep the skin feeling hydrated and will give a soft luminous glow. It is the perfect foundation for someone with combination skin.

NUDA2 PALETTE - 12 Colours

A professional eye shadow palette with 12 brand new shades inspired by the colors of the earth. Warm and naked tones, nuanced and undefined amber, bronzes and greens. Contains everything one needs to create natural, sensual or glowing looks.

In 1984, Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose and soon began making inroads into the burgeoning Indian beauty industry.

With an unparalleled understanding of local customer preferences and a prized operational nous, Baccarose today is a leader in the distribution of international luxury beauty brands in India.

The core mission & vision of the company is to be the leading authority in the Indian luxury Beauty market and undisputed partner-of-choice for leading international brands. To build the Luxury Beauty business in India, establish our partner luxury brands as preferred choices for consumers/retailers and bring an international shopping experience to consumers in India.

www.baccarose.com / www.parcos.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

