BAGH's Comprehensive International Patient Services are setting the Benchmark for Medical Care in India

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/PNN): Over the last two decades, India has established itself as a leading player in the international medical tourism industry. The Indian healthcare sector is among the largest employers in the nation, contributing to over 4.7 million employment opportunities. People from all across the globe visit India for medical facilities, as it's much more affordable to get quality healthcare. The abundance of skilled medical professionals and quality healthcare facilities like the Bhailal Amin General Hospital (BAGH) are critical factors behind this achievement.

Indians living abroad have to manage a whole lot of things by themselves. Getting treated for a medical condition without anyone by your side can feel really overwhelming. When a person is diagnosed with a major illness, the repercussions of it are also felt by close friends and family members. Having your close ones by your side during adversity lowers the suffering to a great extent. It's crucial to have emotional support for better recovery. People living abroad can travel to India and get the right medical treatment in the presence of their close ones.



The Bhailal Amin General Hospital offers a world-class healthcare infrastructure. It is known for employing state-of-the-art technology to deliver the best diagnosis and treatment possible. With over 30 clinical specialities, the diversity in treatments offered is unmatched. BAGH is among the most reputed healthcare providers for international patients in India. A dedicated patient care department makes it easier for foreign patients to consult with the right doctors and get quality care. BAGH is a preferred choice for a wide range of medical treatments, including joint replacement surgery and master health check-ups. It has also earned the "Great Place to Work" certification for the second consecutive year, a testament to the quality of medical services offered at this place.

The BAGH management takes a comprehensive approach towards delivering medical services to international patients. Patients can opt for services like organizing treatment packages, visa assistance, airport pickup, hotel reservations, etc., to avoid all hassles. A dedicated buddy is assigned to each patient who helps them in scheduling appointments, arranging hospital admissions & discharge, and assisting them with other administrative work. The safe OT Certification for Operation Theatres makes patients more confident about their treatment at BAGH. Lounge facilities are also available for patients and their families if needed. A pre-trip consultant call can address all your queries about treatment at the BAGH Hospital.

