Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, actyv.ai announce partnership to offer insurance to enterprises and their business partner ecosystem

actyv.ai, the Singapore-headquartered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance, a licensed corporate agency under IRDAI, has announced a partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to offer insurance products through their technology platform to enterprises and the partner ecosystem across the Supply chain.



insurance">Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the leading private general insurers in India, with its strong focus on delivering superior value and customer centricity will leverage the technology stack of the actyv.ai platform by offering innovative insurance products to champion the sustainability of suppliers, distributors, and retailers. With this collaboration, Bajaj Allianz will offer bite-sized commercial insurance products like Fire, Burglary, in addition to group health products like Personal Accident, Hospital Cash, Credit Linked Health Plan, and Group Health Plans.





Speaking on the partnership, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, insurance">Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, "With our continued efforts towards our vision of ensuring insurance benefits reaches the last mile in our country, our tie-up with actyv.ai is another collaborative initiative in providing affordable insurance products curated specifically for MSME companies. The pandemic had severely impacted the financial stability of the MSME industry and hence by offering such bite-sized insurance products they can financially protect their businesses across the value chain. Through this partnership and by leveraging the potential of AI, we look forward to providing our industry's best products along with a seamless customer experience."

Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai, said, "Bajaj Allianz is known for innovative insurance products and meeting customer expectations. Technology is the foundation of this partnership, and we are delighted to collaborate and co-create very relevant risk protection to the MSME segment on our embedded offerings platform, thus contributing substantially to the country's GDP. This alliance with Bajaj Allianz will ignite credible product innovation that is both responsible and sustainable. We aim to insure a substantial segment of the MSMEs in the next 12 months."

