Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance emerges as the top riser brand in Kantar BrandZ top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands 2022

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers, emerged as the top riser brand across industries in the latest Kantar BrandZ India 2022 Report. The Report features the Most Valuable Indian Brands based on financial value and overall brand contribution. This is the fourth time in a row that Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has been featured in this prestigious list.

The Company also moved up by 26 ranks in 2022, securing a strong 45th position, and moving into India's top 50 brands in the Kantar BrandZ India 2022 Report. With an impressive brand valuation of USD 2341 million, the Company clocked in a whopping 257 per cent growth.



Commenting on the recognition, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, "Enabling Life Goals of our customers has been at the heart of our business purpose aided by tech innovations, customer experience and value-packed products. We aim to continuously build stronger bond with customers by keeping the brand relevant, differentiated and meaningful."

The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands 2022 report is based on a rigorous research process covering 4.1 million consumer interviews in 522 categories, and 19,250 different brands in 51 markets.

