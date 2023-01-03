Bajaj Auto 2-wheelers sales drop 2 pc to 1,25,525 units in Dec

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Homegrown Bajaj Auto on Monday said sales of two-wheelers fell 2 per cent to 1,25,525 units in December 2022, against 1,27,593 units in December 2021. The exports of two-wheelers declined 36 per cent to 1,21,499 units in December 2022, against 1,91,176 units in December 2021.

The company also said the sales of commercial vehicles went up 25 per cent to 23,030 units in December 2022, against 18,386 units in December 2021 while the exports of commercial vehicles went down 55 per cent to 11,432 units in December 2022 against 25,315 units in December 2021.

From April till December (Apr-Dec) 2022, the sales of two-wheelers went up 7 per cent to 13,90,698 units, against 13,01,984 units in the year-ago period, according to a company statement shared with stock exchanges on Monday.



During Apr-Dec 2022, exports of two-wheelers went down 21 per cent to 13,26,541 units, against 16,75,781 unit in the year-ago period.

The domestic sales of the commercial vehicle during Apr-Dec 2022 rose 81 per cent to 2,00,701 units, against 1,10,668 units in the year-ago period while exports of commercial vehicles declined 38 per cent to 1,49,994 units, against 2,43,349 units during Apr-Dec 2021.

Bajaj Auto is one of the leading two- and three-wheeler manufacturers in India and is the largest exporter of two- and three-wheelers in the country. It is currently engaged in developing manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and electric two-wheelers. (ANI)

