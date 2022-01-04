Bajaj Capital transforms 360-Degree Customer Experience with SimpleCRM

Nagpur (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Capital Ltd. (Bajaj Capital) has partnered with SimpleCRM to power its digital transformation. Bajaj Capital will leverage the SimpleCRM solution to deliver an integrated and seamless customer experience across mobile and desktop platforms.

In the effort to better serve the needs of their customers, Bajaj Capital wanted to have a comprehensive CRM solution that is tightly integrated within their IT ecosystem and offered an enhanced functionality in line with the digital transformation needs of the various business units. Bajaj Capital successfully migrated from their existing sales and support solutions to SimpleCRM while maintaining data consistency and historical data integrity. Bajaj Capital will be using SimpleCRM's sales & service automation, digital marketing, renewal management, enterprise mobility apps, AI-based bot platform, and AI-based predictive analytics to create a more personalized and efficient experience for customers across every channel.



Sharing his experience, Bajaj Capital's Sanjiv Bajaj - Joint Chairman & MD said, "SimpleCRM team exhibited a solid understanding of the challenges faced by BFSI segment. The team appreciates the need for flexibility and scalability for a large enterprise like ours. Their focus on customer requirements is helping us in our digital transformation journey and transition from multiple discrete sales & services systems to a single end-to-end platform."

"Bajaj Capital is building the leverage with SimpleCRM to drive its customer experience. The management's vision to make every customer interaction as an experience for their customers, partners, and employees while staying true to the essence of their brand is phenomenal," said Indraneel Fuke, Founder and CEO of SimpleCRM. "We are proud to be a catalyst in their digital transformation journey."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

