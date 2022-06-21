Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit: All you need to know about its benefits, features

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fixed deposits are investments made for a fixed period decided at the investing time. During this time, you earn periodic returns that are calculated based on the interest rate offered by issuers. FD rates play a significant role in determining your returns on the investment. The type of fixed deposit you choose, the investment tenor and your payout options also help determine your earnings.

A key reason for Bajaj Finance fixed deposits' popularity is that they are low-risk investments. The safety of not just getting back your invested amount but also of earning a fixed income thanks to prevailing FD rates is one aspect that can't be beaten.

Features of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

* FD rates

The returns you earn on your FD investment are directly dependent on the FD rates offered by the issuer. The FD rates are based on your tenor; the longer you invest, the higher your payout.

* Investment tenor

Most FD issuers offer flexible investment durations to help you meet your needs. These can be as short as a year and as lengthy as five years. Keep in mind that the longer your invest, the higher your maturity amount. However, going for a very long investment may not be wise since FD rates change with time, and you may miss out on a higher rate in the future.

* Investment amount

It refers to the amount locked in your fixed deposit, and the minimum amount varies for different issuers. You can start your investment from just Rs. 15,000 in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

* Payout options

In a fixed deposit investment, you also get the option of choosing when to receive your returns. Remember, with a shorter payout frequency, your earnings may reduce. Here's a table with Rs. 3 lakh as the sum invested and a 44-month tenor to see your payout at various FD rates offered by Bajaj Finance for non-senior citizen customers.



* FD calculator

An FD calculator considers your investment amount, rates, and tenor to forecast your earnings. It can help you plan and invest according to your goals.

* Safe investment

Once invested, your FD rates are unaffected by market conditions or fluctuations. It keeps your investment secure. Moreover, you can look at the credit rating agencies like CRISIL, ICRA and others for the FD you choose to ensure you will get your invested corpus and payouts without fail and on time.



Benefits of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

* Easy to start your investment online

With digital provisions, you can make a paperless investment in the FD of your choice in just a matter of minutes. You can also manage your FDs in a few clicks with ease.

* FD rates yield returns irrespective of market conditions

When you invest in FDs, the FD rates are locked and remain unaffected by market volatility, unlike investments in equity and mutual funds. It removes risk and makes your portfolio more stable and balanced. It is especially beneficial for those enjoying their golden years and those who prefer steady returns.

* Higher FD rates for senior citizens

FD issuers generally offer higher FD rates to senior citizens. See the table below to understand the effect of such FD rates for the same investment amount based on the Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen FD rates.



* Availability of credit against your FD

In times of a cash crunch, you can take a loan against your FD to meet your financial obligations without losing your interest earnings from the same issuer.

* Meet short-term and long-term goals

Coupled with laddering techniques, you can invest in FD for various tenors, depending on your goals.

* Systematic Deposit Plan makes starting FDs easy

With the unique SDP facility from Bajaj Finance, you don't need to invest a lump sum amount. You can make monthly contributions starting new FDs based on the current FD rates during your investments, starting at just Rs. 5,000.

Financial planning is essential in ensuring you make the right decisions to grow wealth. You can increase your savings without worrying about risk or safety with fixed deposits. Moreover, with the help of an FD calculator, you can plan your investment to get the returns you desire.

If you're looking for the right FD, remember that the Bajaj Finserv Fixed Deposit comes with the highest credit ratings of FAAA and MAAA awarded by CRISIL and ICRA. With secured returns, you can get FD rates of up to 7.60 per cent p.a. with a flexible tenor. Invest online with just Rs 15,000 and take a step towards growing your wealth!

This story is provided by NewsVoir.


