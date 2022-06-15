Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Interest Rate rise up to 20 bps, now earn up to 7.60 percent p.a.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Once again, Bajaj Finance offers good news for all investors. Interest rates on Fixed Deposits have been hiked by up to 20 basis points, allowing all investors to receive higher profits.

Fixed deposit interest rates have been raised by Bajaj Finance. It now has outstanding interest rates of up to 7.60% p.a. With a minimum deposit of Rs. 15,000, you can now invest online.

For all categories of investors and tenors, the FD interest rate has been boosted, resulting in faster investment growth. Any deposits made on or after June 14, 2022, will be subject to the new interest rate. Take a look at the advantages of putting money into a fixed deposit with Bajaj Finance.

Fixed Deposit new interest rate

With a minimum deposit of just Rs. 15,000, customers below 60 years can now earn 6.60% p.a. for 24-35 months and 7.20% p.a. if they choose a tenor of 36-60 months. The interest rate table for all customers below 60 years is as mentioned below:



The rate change also impacts the senior citizens, who can now earn up to 7.45% p.a. for 36-60 months and 6.85% p.a. for 24-35 months. The interest rate table for senior citizens is as mentioned below:





The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit special interest rate

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits has also included special interest rates for all customers. With special interest rates, one can now choose specific tenors to enjoy interest rates up to 7.60% p.a.

For a tenor of 44 months, customers below 60 years of age can enjoy an FD interest rate of 7.20% p.a., while senior citizens can earn up to 7.45% p.a.

The revised special rates for customers below 60 years are:



The revised special rates for senior citizens are:



Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit can successfully buffer your portfolio against dangers while also reliably growing your savings. Book a Bajaj Finance online FD from the convenience of your own home and get a head start on the next fiscal year!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

