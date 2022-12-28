Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit: Offers Attractive FD Rates, for Special Tenure, Invest Now

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): To develop an investment habit and earn regular interest, you can start a fixed deposit. Needless to say, the initial step for investment is to find the right financial institution. To select the best issuer, consider certain facts like their credibility, history, fixed deposits interest rate, and financial ratings.

Bajaj Finance with CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) ratings stands out in all aspects and even offers high a fixed deposits interest rate of up to 7.95 per cent. You can even calculate your earnings beforehand with Bajaj Finance using the FD interest calculator. This also helps you get the best FD rates based on your profile, maturity timeline and payout option.

Apart from high-value payouts, Bajaj Finance offers a lot of flexibility and benefits to an investor looking for a hassle-free process for investment. Here's what it entails.

Step 1: Choose from varied options to get high returns

Before investing in any FD, check the maturity amount using the FD interest calculator to know whether it will be a profitable investment. Your returns are affected by the type of FD you choose.

When you opt for an FD that gives you access to interest earnings only on maturity, you will earn higher returns thanks to a higher fixed deposits interest rate. However, if you want to earn interest regularly as recurring payouts then, you will earn comparatively lower returns.

With Bajaj Finance you can get high returns of up to 7.95% on your investment by accessing your earnings on maturity. Here's a table to help you understand the growth potential of your investment as a normal and a senior citizen investor.



Disclaimer: These results were calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.

Step 2: Start an FD from the comfort of your home

Once you have decided where to invest, here is how you can proceed further.

- Click on 'Open FD' and enter your 10-digit number and verify with OTP.

- Fill out your investment details.



- Complete your KYC and accept the declaration.

- Complete your investment using NetBanking/ UPI or NEFT/RTGS.

That's it! Save the acknowledgement you receive and await an email confirming your FD within 3 days.

Step 3: Benefit from flexible payout options

With Bajaj Finance, you can not only choose to receive your FD earnings at maturity or in frequent intervals, but also enjoy special tenures. By choosing tenures of 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, 39, and 44 months, you can get a higher fixed deposits interest rate.

Check the table below to see how a senior citizen can invest in a special tenure to maximise the payout.



These results were calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.

To benefit from such a high fixed deposits interest rate, you can also book multiple FDs and ladder their maturity tenures as per your goals, This way, you will keep getting returns on your investment over time and have access to liquidity.

Along with digital processes that making investing easy and a high fixed deposits interest rate, Bajaj Finance also offers you a way to get financing when you need it. You can use your FD investment to access quick cash in times of need by taking a loan of up to 75% of your invested sum. This helps you access funds for all your needs without having to break your investment and lose out on its interest earnings.

To make the most of all these benefits, all you have to do is set your financial goals and pick the right fixed deposit investment to fulfil it. Start your journey today and book an FD online!

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 62.91 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

