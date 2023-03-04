Bajaj Finance revises FD Rates up to 35 bps: Now earn returns up to 8.20 per cent p.a.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) rated NBFC, Bajaj Finance has once again revised its FD rates by up to 35 bps. The revised FD rates are applicable for all new deposits and renewals with effect from 4th March 2023. After the hike, FD customers (senior citizens) will have the opportunity to earn returns of 8.20 per cent p.a. for investments between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 5 crore, for a tenure of 44 months. For the same tenure and investment amount, customers below 60 years of age, can get returns of up to 7.95 per cent p.a.

Revised FD rates

The FD rates have been revised for all tenures between 12-60 months. You can either choose to get returns on maturity (non-cumulative) or on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis (non-cumulative). A comparison of old and new interest rates for cumulative FD for is given below:



Based on the above FD rates, you can calculate the returns on your investment with the FD calculator.

Apart from the revised interest rates, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit provides various other advantages, such as:

a. You can invest a minimum of Rs. 15,000 to meet the minimum investment requirement. While the upper limit for online deposits is Rs. 5 crore, no maximum limit is defined for offline deposits.



b. You have the option to choose a tenure between 12 to 60 months, and the interest rate will depend on the duration of the investment.

c. You can select a cumulative fixed deposit for principal and interest payment at maturity, or choose non-cumulative deposits, to receive interest payments monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly.

d. Bajaj Finance offers special tenures of 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, and 44 with higher returns.

e. Bajaj Finance has the highest credit rating with CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) ratings to ensure the safety of customers' interests.

f. You can start investing with a small monthly deposit and receive revised interest rates on each monthly deposit through the Systematic Deposit Plan.

By utilizing Bajaj Finance's completely online process, you can invest in Fixed Deposit and estimate your potential earnings for various investment terms using their FD calculator. Take advantage of the newly updated FD rates and invest today to start increasing your wealth.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

