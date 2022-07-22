Bajaj Finserv and NIIT Ltd announce partnership to create large-scale, job-ready pool of freshers for BFSI industry

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) - a subsidiary of NIIT Limited, and Bajaj Finserv, today announced a partnership to create a large-scale, job-ready pool of talent for the BFSI industry.

Bajaj Finserv, through its flagship CSR Initiative BEYOND, aims to train over 10,000 graduates, especially first-generation graduates, every year across India. This collaboration will scale up the reach of Bajaj Finserv's Certificate Program in Banking, Finance, and Insurance (CPBFI) through NIIT's wide network across different parts of India.

The programme is a customised training programme conducted by Bajaj Finserv for both undergraduates in their final years and graduates, especially first-generation graduates. Following this partnership, the programme - currently available to only students and alumni of Bajaj Finserv's partner colleges - will now be accessible to freshers, both graduates and undergraduates across all states of India through NIIT's reach and highly skilled BFSI trainer pool. Bajaj Finserv has till date trained over 20,000 graduates in more than 200 colleges in India.



Ajay Sathe, Group Head - CSR, Bajaj Finserv Limited, said, "CPBFI, our flagship certificate programme under BEYOND, is perhaps the only comprehensive employability training programme that trains students on all the three aspects of employability viz., attitude, skills and knowledge. NIIT is a leading name in the Banking & Financial training space and an ideal partner in our mission of enabling today's aspiring graduate candidates to become successful professionals working in companies across banking, finance and insurance sectors. With NIIT's national presence, quality training standards and technology as an enabler, we are confident of making our training programme widely available across the country. We will be working closely with NIIT to bring various employment opportunities to those who successfully complete the programme."

Gaurav Nigam, SVP and Business Head, NIIT Ltd., said, "At NIIT, we have been working with the industry and the student community for over four decades and have a deep understanding of the talent and skills requirements brought in by Digital Transformation. Within this fast-changing ecosystem, there is a dire need to have the right talent that is ready to be absorbed in the banking market. Our strategic collaboration with a leading organization such as Bajaj Finserv will further contribute towards the training of young and talented youth in the banking space. Through this collaborative partnership, we will enable the creation of job ready skills in the banking sector and help learners realise their true potential."

Bajaj Finserv will bear a substantial part of the programme fees through its CSR Funds, thereby making the program available to students at a nominal fee. Learners who successfully complete this program will receive a certificate and will be provided with placement assistance both by Bajaj Finserv and NIIT.

To know more about the program and enroll, please click here.

