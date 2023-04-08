Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan: a hassle-free solution for instant funding needs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): It can often be a difficult and time-consuming process to apply for a loan of any kind. One has to collect all relevant documents, visit branches of lenders, and finish application procedures before even knowing the eligibility for a personal loan. To solve these issues, Bajaj Finance Limited has introduced the Insta Personal Loan to offer an industry-leading, comfortable borrowing experience for customers. An Insta Personal Loan provides up to Rs 10 lakh in funding, with the money being disbursed within just 30 minutes to 4 hours. Existing customers receive pre-approved offers while new customers can instantly generate an offer for themselves with the help of their mobile number and OTP. Flexible tenures ranging from 6 to 60 months also make it easy to manage repayment schedules. Insta Personal Loan can be the ideal choice for borrowers in need of quick funds. Here's a closer look at some of the key benefits of an Insta Personal Loan.

Quick processing

The primary benefit of Insta Personal Loans is the quick processing of funds. Customers have the option of accepting a pre-approved offer or choosing a lower amount. The procedure is substantially quicker as the customer's creditworthiness is evaluated before the offer is generated. Select customers can expect funds to be deposited into their bank account within just 30 minutes, without needing to submit any documents at all.

No income proof for existing customers

For an Insta Personal Loan, select borrowers can expect to submit no documentation at all. They are not required to submit any income proof either. Others may need to provide only minimal documentation, like KYC documents and bank account statements.

Video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=usOfCerxMaw

Hassle-free application process



With an Insta Personal Loan, there is no need to go through an entire application process to find out the amount one can get. They receive a pre-approved loan limit, which streamlines the loan application procedure. Customers can get access to funds in a matter of minutes without ever having to leave the comfort of their home. Simply enter a valid mobile number and OTP to check the loan offer.

No approval necessary

Customers are not required to go through a lengthy eligibility criteria check or wait for approval for an Insta Personal Loan. Existing customers are pre-approved for the loan, while new customers can generate an offer for themselves.

Existing customers do not have to fulfil any additional requirements. Some customers may be asked to submit additional information, including a copy of their ID or a bank statement. New customers may be required to submit additional documents.

Insta Personal Loan has specially been crafted keeping customer's convenience in mind. With key benefits like no income proof for existing customers and disbursal in up to 4 hours, Insta Personal Loan is a perfect option for customers who need a convenient approach to deal with unanticipated costs in today's uncertain financial climate.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

