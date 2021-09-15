Bajaj Finserv unveils 'BEYOND', a new brand identity for its Flagship Employability Initiative

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv, one of the largest financial conglomerates in India, today unveiled a new brand identity 'BEYOND' for its flagship employability initiative, aimed at making graduates employable for a wide range of industries, through customised training programmes and helping them reach beyond what they think is possible.

Bajaj Finserv's employability programme was started in 2015 to improve the capabilities of India's young graduates who are keen on building a career in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Ever since, the program has thrived to assist graduates from smaller towns and limited opportunities, to achieve their aspirations and career goals. Since then, more than 10,000 graduates, across 10 states, have benefitted from the programme, and another 10,000 enrolments are planned for this year.

'BEYOND' is now a new identity for Bajaj Finserv's larger employability initiative. Under this new banner, Bajaj Finserv will be introducing new certificate programmes and building a placement division that will help the alumni find relevant career opportunities. Bajaj Finserv's Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) will be now one of the programmes under 'BEYOND'.

Commenting on the new brand identity, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., said, "The BFSI industry faces acute shortage of local talent and high attrition, especially outside the Tier 1 towns. Our employability initiative, now called BEYOND, aimed at upskilling fresh graduates while addressing the employability gap in the country, is now creating a trained and versatile pool of resources for the BFSI industry. We are setting up a placement division to provide employment opportunities for our alumni. Through customised training programmes that address all aspects of employability namely attitude, skills and knowledge, BEYOND will prepare the first-generation graduates from smaller towns and cities to realise their full potential and build a successful career in the financial services industry."

The launch of this new brand identity is also timed to coincide with India's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic when large number of recruiters will be returning to the job market. Since March 2020, India witnessed unforeseen challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to a national lockdown followed by temporary but prolonged closure of colleges, a hiring freeze by many recruiters and an overall economic slowdown. In such an environment, the demand for an initiative like BEYOND went up multi-fold that can be delivered in a virtual format.



The programme was made available to hundreds of graduates who needed the right capabilities and a winning edge to compete for the limited job opportunities. The newer format witnessed an extraordinary commitment from the students, trainers, and training partners to ensure that the quality and effectiveness of the programme was not diluted.

To know more about the programme, download the latest Impact Report cutt.ly/rW1YRj4

To know more, please visit www.bajajfinserv.in/cpbfi, www.bajajfinserv.in.

