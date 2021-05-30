Bajaj Finserv's Gamified Campaign EMI Network Powerplay is now in its last leg

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv in association with vivo India recently launched its cricket themed campaign called #EMINetworkPowerplay, an interactive campaign that involves a quiz and a social contest. Those who participate in the campaign stand a chance to win a vivo Y20G.

Launched on 7th May 2021, the campaign has received participation from over 4,000 people, making it a successful endeavor. All one has to do is answer questions around cricket, vivo mobiles and the EMI Network, and participate in the social contest.

Participants need to follow the below mentioned steps to stand a chance to win a vivo Y20G:

1. Play the #EMINetworkPowerplay game by clicking on the link: https://www.bajajfinserv.in/EMI-Network-Powerplay

2. Share the campaign page URL on Twitter profile.

3. Tag @Bajaj_Finserv and @Vivo_India and use the hashtag #EMINetworkPowerplay.



4. In the same tweet, mention which features of the new vivo V21 5G people are most excited about and completes the following statement 'vivo smartphones and Bajaj Finserv EMIs is a winning partnership because...'

The top 10 people with the most number of likes on their tweets will stand a chance to win a vivo Y20G smartphone.

The campaign is on till 31st May 2021 and interested users can still play the #EMINetworkPowerplay by visiting- https://www.bajajfinserv.in/EMI-Network-Powerplay.

Users can also browse from a range of vivo mobiles including the latest vivo V21 5G in the #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign page.

The flagship smartphone, which is priced at Rs 29,999, is powered by 8GB RAM and a massive 128GB storage space. Its OIS equipped selfie camera allows one to click dazzling pictures with just a click. Users can book the latest vivo V21 5G and shop for it on No Cost EMIs starting at Rs.1,666 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

