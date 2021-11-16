Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's flat processing fee of Rs. 1,999 plus GST offer extended till 30 November 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Festivities with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited continue as the lender announces an extension on its ongoing festive offer of a flat processing fee of Rs. 1,999*+ GST on home loans.

The offer was due to expire on 15 November 2021, but now its benefits can be enjoyed till 30 November 2021. Interested applicants are advised to make a note of the following points:

The offer is applicable on home loans disbursed till 31 December 2021

The offer is valid only on home loan applications filed online, through the lender's official website, till 30 November 2021

The offer can be availed of by salaried and professional applicants only

The Lender's Home Loan Application

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, offers one of the most competitive housing loan interest rates in the market, starting from 6.70%* p.a., for salaried and professional applicants who meet all their eligibility asks. Their eligibility criteria are simple and easy to meet wherein applicants with the right credit profile can avail of these rates.

That's not all - in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the Housing Finance Company has launched a more dynamic edition of their online home loan application journey, committed to ensuring unmatched accessibility and ease of navigation.

The form, Online Home Loan, requests answers to only a few questions (as few as 8*) and can be completed in just 3 steps. Applicants not only enjoy a seamless home loan application journey, they also get a Digital Sanction Letter in just 10 minutes* at the nominal cost of Rs. 1,999*+ GST (this amount is not the same as the 'Rs. 1,999*+ GST Processing Fee' offer). The form also shows applicants their CIBIL score and a tailored home loan offer, basis eligibility.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Home Loans: Salient Features and Benefits

The HFC's home loan offerings include an array of unique features that are available to their borrowers. Intent on maximising feasibility, the lender has many compelling benefits that make their home loans stand out.

Competitive interest rates, starting at 6.70%* for salaried and professional applicants

Inexpensive home loan EMIs, starting as low as Rs. 645/Lakh*, basis eligibility



Access to sizeable home loan sanctions worth Rs. 5 Crore*, or higher for eligible applicants

Industry-first benchmark linked home loans that let applicants link their floating interest rates to an external benchmark such as the RBI repo rate

Fuss-free eligibility criteria with easy-to-meet parameters

Minimal documentation and quick processing, with your home loan amount disbursed in 48 hours* from document submission and verification

Ease of migrating existing home loans to 6.70%*, with an additional refinancing option of Rs. 1 Crore*, or more, basis eligibility

Flexible repayment options tailored to meet your financial needs, with loan tenors spanning up to 30 years

Zero part-prepayment, foreclosure, or hidden penalties levied on individuals with home loans linked to floating interest rates

Contact-free, socially distanced home loan application process for online applicants, with doorstep document pick-up facility

Facility to make part-prepayments online and access home loan statements with the lender's online customer portal

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a Housing Finance Company, headquartered in Pune, with country-wide operations. Its key offerings include home loans and loans against property, along with other financing solutions such as lease rental discounting.

The lender is committed to offering competitive home loan interest rates that bring down an individual's total cost of borrowing while sanctioning a sizeable loan amount if they meet the eligibility criteria. Their loan against property option too comes with its attractions, such as low interest rates and a quick disbursal time of just 72 hours* from the time of document submission.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

For more information, please visit www.bajajhousingfinance.in.

