Bakingo Talks about New Launches and Exponential Growth for Valentine's Day 2023

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): The pioneer of the online cake and desserts-selling industry, Bakingo, talks about its exponential growth and how occasions like Valentine's Day help increase sales. In a recent conversation with the media, the online cake-selling brand, Bakingo, talked about its new launches for the upcoming Valentine's Day, previous years' growth, and expected growth for the year 2023.

Assessing the scope and expandability of a business is one thing, but achieving growth requires continual strategy and perseverance. Given the surge in people celebrating the occasion of Valentine's Day, the demand for cakes and desserts has skyrocketed over the years. Bakingo had done a comprehensive analysis and found a gap between the demand for quality and their fulfilment. "We know how people love to celebrate this occasion, which is why our team started working tirelessly to resolve the issues of less quality with Bakingo cakes and desserts. We are actively delivering orders in 35+ cities across the country," said Shrey Sehgal, Co-Founder of Bakingo, in the conversation.

Over the past three or four years, there has been a significant increase in online orders. The two essential elements of running an online cake-selling business are offering a comprehensive collection and providing a reliable delivery service. "We have been working diligently to provide the best experience to our customers and make their celebrations memorable. With more than 60+ SKUs of cakes for Valentine's Day and a dedicated same-day delivery service in all the cities, Bakingo is set to witness exponential growth this year," added Shrey Sehgal to the conversation.



"Bakingo is dedicated towards the user experience; hence everything is checked. Our customers can place orders on our user-friendly website and add customisations per their requirements. We provide customised cakes, and expect an impeccably packaged cake delivered in no time," said Sehgal to the media person. Bakingo has changed the game of the online cake industry with its dedicated and quality-assured services and products.

Launched in 2016, Bakingo is a brand that deals primarily in baked items such as cakes, brownies, pastries, jar cakes, cupcakes, dry cakes, and cookies. All the delicious confectionery items are available for doorstep delivery. Today, we lead the bakery market in 36 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there, and we accept orders through Bakingo.com, Bakingo mobile application, and top-rated food delivery applications.

