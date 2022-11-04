Baljeet Kaur Indian Mountaineer break the record by completing the true summit of the eighth-highest peak in the World Mount Manaslu 8163M without Oxygen

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Himachal-based mountaineer Baljeet Kaur successfully completed her expedition to the true summit of Mount Manaslu 8163M in Nepal at 07:40 AM on September 30, 2022. The 26-year-old has broken the record of the first Indian woman to summit Mount Manaslu without oxygen, the first Indian woman to summit true Mount Manaslu, and the youngest woman to summit Mount Manaslu without oxygen. Also, the first Indian to climb 6 8000M peaks in the world and the fastest Indian to climb 6 8000M peaks in the world (5 months 2 days).

Talking about the experience Baljeet Kaur said, "This climbing season was not easy as there were lots of bad weather conditions throughout with lots of rain at the base camp and heavy snowfall at higher camps. Avalanches added to the difficulty and misery which took some innocent lives of sherpas and also some very well-known climbers. I was also stuck in one of the avalanches between camp3 and camp4. After multiple summit attempts, I and my sherpa Mingma Dai successfully made it to the revered true summit on the 30th of September. I would like to dedicate this summit to all the young and upcoming women mountaineers of India and want to be the inspiration and motivation for them to take mountaineering as a sport both as a passion and profession."

Baljeet Kaur holds the below-mentioned records:

- First Indian woman mountaineer to summit the 7,161 meters high Pumori Peak on 12 May 2021.

- First Indian woman mountaineer to climb the 8,167 meters high Mount Dhaula Giri on 1 October 2021.



- First Indian to scale 2 peaks in 14 days when she scaled two massive eight-thousanders - Mount Annapurna on April 28, 2022, and Mount Kanchenjunga on May 12, 2022.

- Record of scaling 3 mountain peaks in 7 days, breaking her own record. These include Mt Everest (8848.86 m), the highest mountain on the planet, Mt Lhotse (8,517 m) which is part of the Everest massif and the fourth highest mountain on the planet, followed by Mt Makalu (8,485 m), part of the Mahalangur Himalayas, 19 km southeast of Mount Everest and the fifth highest mountain on earth.

- First Indian girl who scaled the six eight-thousanders.

- First Indian mountaineer to climb five eight-thousanders in less than 30 days

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

