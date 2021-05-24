Balusingh Rajpurohit along with Junjaram Thory started a fact-checking campaign for a fair understanding of Covid-19

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 24 (ANI/PNN): Covid-19 has come like a storm in India. Due to this pandemic, everyone is affected with a big loss. People are becoming unhelpful day by day with the increasing scenario of the Covid.

New channels and online websites are giving daily updates about the number of cases of deaths and recovered patients. But the corona news has an adverse effect too. Many people are giving fake news related to the situation of Covid. The successful entrepreneur Balusingh Rajpurohit along with Junjaram Thory started a fact-checking campaign to provide the most accurate news to the people.

Balusingh Rajpurohit is a Mathematics teacher turned entrepreneur. His journey of being an entrepreneur and digital expert is an inspiration for many people. He is born and grown up in Barmer. Having knee interest in trying different things made him a successful entrepreneur at such a tender age when people only think about 9 to 5 jobs. He started his own company called Ernst Digital Media.



Junjaram Thory is popular as the youngest digital entrepreneur and news personality in his state. He is born and raised in the city of Vediya, Jalore, Rajasthan. He completed his schooling at Tagore Public school Jayal (Nagaur) and graduated as an engineer from Arya College. During college he also got interested in the field of information technology, and having a good interest in research, he tied up with a Rajasthan-based online internet company called Sangri Internet Private Limited.

In the situation of Covid-19, Balusingh Rajpurohit and Junjaram Thory have decided to start a campaign, where they will check the facts regarding the updates of Covid-19, which were given by the news channels and many more sites. Social media is the main platform for people to share news and know more about the happenings around them. But we have come across much unethical and fake news about the Covid situation, which people are taking seriously and put lots of money into the treatment.

Much news is going viral on social media about Covid-19. Balusingh and Junjaram will check this all news with the knee proofs and with the proper understanding, they will provide the right information to the public on the SangriFactCheck website. They will provide information related to Covid-19 guidelines with constant updates regarding Covid-19.

They had started the Covid-19 awareness campaign in rural areas of Rajasthan. With this, they are also giving true information regarding the wrong and fake news which was spread in the rural areas. They are also helping poor and illiterate people to get the proper understanding of Covid-19 and its precautions, which were given by the government. Balusingh and Junjaram say," Working for the people, for their betterment is something which we consider as a good thing. We'll give our best to help people and make sure that every news which reaches them would be perfect and accurate."

