Banaras film starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro to hit theatres on November 4, poster released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/PNN): Banaras, a mystery love story starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro, will be released in theatres on November 4. The movie poster was released in Mumbai and is currently dominating on social media.

The film, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, is written and directed by Jayatheertha, of the Bell Bottom film fame, and produced by Tilakraj Ballal. Music is by B Ajanessh Loknath, while cinematography is by Advaitha Gurumurthy.



Banaras is a film on the beauty, rich legacy, and culture of Banaras, which is located in Uttar Pradesh. This is the first South Indian film to be shot entirely in Banaras, and the film will feature all of the main Ghats.

The film also depicts the religious significance of Mukti Bhagwan and Bharat Mata Mandir, as well as their heritage past. The film focuses on the peculiar profession of death photography, which is still practised in Banaras. Death photography is expertly woven into the film's enigmatic love story.

