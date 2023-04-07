Banasthali Business Conference seminars set the stage for innovation and learning

Banasthali (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 (ANI/GPRC): The Banasthali Business Conference (BBC) is off to a great start as it concludes its second day, with a series of insightful seminars that were organized for the benefit of the attendees. The committee discussions were completed, and the seminars began, with the first one delivered by Sindhu Biswal and Uttam Gupta, who spoke about the latest marketing trends.

Sindhu Biswal, a highly accomplished marketer, shared his wealth of experience working with top-notch companies such as Paytm Insider, Filtercopy, Dice Media, and events like IPL and Pro Kabaddi. He spoke at length about the importance of being creative and focusing on developing oneself as a multiskilled combination, highlighting the need to go beyond one's comfort zone and explore new avenues of learning. Uttam Gupta, an entrepreneur and marketing expert, also shared his insights on the subject, emphasizing the need to stay up-to-date with the latest market trends and strategies.

In the second set of seminars, Kaushal Vinay and Kritigya Nayyar delivered an informative discussion on AI and technology. They talked about how AI is revolutionizing businesses and industries, and how it can be used to optimize and streamline processes. They also engaged in a lively debate on the topic of Apple versus Android, eliciting laughter and sparking curiosity among the attendees. The speakers also provided valuable insights into content creation, sharing tips and tricks on how to create engaging and informative content for websites, social media platforms, and other digital channels.



The attendees of the BBC event were highly engaged in the seminars, eager to learn and explore new ideas. Some attendees shared their experiences of how the seminars helped them gain valuable insights and inspiration for their future careers. One attendee said that the seminars gave her a fresh perspective on marketing and technology, and how to leverage these areas to grow her business. Another attendee, a marketing student, said that he found the seminars to be informative and engaging, and he appreciated the practical tips and advice provided by the speakers.

The BBC event would not have been possible without the support of its sponsors SBI , People bank being out tile sponsor and associate sponsors being MountMerry, Phototainment, Powertowomen, and Sociopilar. MountMerry, in particular, is a company that specializes in wellness products and has been instrumental in providing support for the event.

The organizer of the Business Conference being Annanya V Joshi and attendees of the BBC event are grateful for the enriching experience that the seminars provided, and are looking forward to more insightful discussions in the days to come.

