Bandra Traffic Police, Carl Sequeira organise road safety awareness rally with Ashish Shelar's support

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/Digpu): The Government of India, Ministry of Transport and Highways, recently decided to observe Road Safety Month from 18 January to 17 February. Accordingly, during this period, various nation-wide activities have been planned to be conducted throughout the country in association with the state governments and other stakeholders.

Taking up the initiative, The Bandra Traffic Police Division in collaboration with Bandra resident, Carl Sequeira, have conducted a special "Road Safety Awareness 2021" Rally to promote Road Safety Month on Saturday 30th January.

The rally featured motorcyclists across Bandra to Santacruz as well other parts of Mumbai came together to ride across a planned route to drive awareness around Road Safety. The rally was flagged off by MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar and was led by traffic police constables from the Bandra Police Traffic Division.



Starting from the Bandra-WorliSealink at Reclamation in Bandra West, the rally passed through popular Bandra locations like Hill Road, Bandstand and culminated at Carter Road.

On the occasion of the rally, MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar ji, MLA for Bandra West said, "I am very pleased to be a part of this initiative. It is great to see concerned citizens come together with the Bandra Traffic Police to spread this important message and to promote Road Safety Month. My support is always with them and I hope that this initiative inspires people across the city to come forward and support this cause in their own way"

"For me, being an avid biker, Road Safety Month is a cause that I am very passionate about. This year in collaboration with The Bandra Traffic Police Division, we decided to take up the initiative and make an impact within our community and to spread the message in the best way we know how. I'm grateful to Sr. Inspector Ganame and Inspector Inamdar of the Bandra Traffic Police for their support with this initiative as well as all our fellow bikers that turned out to help spread this important message." Said Carl Sequeira.

