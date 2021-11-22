Bangalore to host the fifth edition of Indian Fharma Fair in hybrid mode

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/The Media Troop): The fifth edition of Vedshiv Business Media's Indian Fharma Fair (IFF) 2021, a pharmaceutical and healthcare exhibition, will be held in at Manpho Convention Center, Bangalore from November 27 28. This expo will focus on current trends and innovations in Indian healthcare, including generic drug manufacture, allopathic, nutraceutical, Ayurvedic and herbal medicine, cosmetics, technological development, and so on.

The Indian Pharma Fair is one of the country's major pharma exhibits, bringing together hundreds of industry professionals to discuss their experiences with goods, customers, business, and sales. This pharmaceutical expo brings people from all around the world together in one place. It is one of the largest B2B trade exhibitions in the business, including attendees from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.



"This exhibition will focus on expanding the pharmaceutical industry in India, mostly through PCD/franchise 3rd party manufacturing. This exhibition is expected to attract pharma specialists from all around Karnataka and India." B S Bhandari, IFF's General Manager, stated.

Speaking about this mega expo, Shivam Sharma, Business Head, IFF, said: "The Pharmaceutical Industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in India. To fully exploit this potential, the country needs to diversify its sources of pharmaceutical manufacturing and create a strong value proposition by focusing on perimeters like cost-effectiveness, alternative medicine, clinical outcomes, and patient-centric. Indian Fharma Fair will bring Indian healthcare providers under one roof. It will showcase India's medical capabilities and create opportunities for healthcare providers in India to boost their services. The last four exhibitions have been a great success, and I look forward to the 2021 event being a great facilitator and enabler of Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing."



The Indian Fharma Fair will present the most up-to-date trends and technology in the pharmaceutical, drug, and formulation industries.

To stimulate medical advancements, the pharmaceutical sector must be in a constant state of progress. As the life sciences business develops, lab equipment innovations will benefit as well. To be more productive, increase time-to-market, and minimise costs, pharma labs will need to be on the cutting edge of science and technology. As a result, the demand for advanced technology and instruments to aid and accelerate the process of drug discovery, development, research, and modelling will continue to rise. Packaging and freight costs have risen dramatically, adding to the industry's troubles. The event, as well as its information forum, attempted to find answers to these industry problems.

The previous four exhibitions were a huge success, and the event in 2021 will be a huge helper and enabler for Indian pharmaceutical production.

Over 5000 corporate visitors are expected to attend the Indian Fharma Fair 2021, which will take place over two days. Thousands of buyer-seller interactions will provide an opportunity for healthcare providers and their services to form partnerships.

