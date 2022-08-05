Bangalore Watch Company launches a Limited Edition Watch to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of Indian Air Force Suryakiran Team

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the spirit of producing world-class wristwatches that tell stories from India, Bangalore Watch Company™ announces a Limited Edition Watch that celebrates 25 years of the Indian Air Force Formation Aerobatics Team, Suryakiran.

The collection is called MACH 1 Synchro. BWC becomes the first watch brand to create a dedicated line of automatic watches to celebrate the Suryakiran team.

"Formation aerobatics is all about skill, timing, and precision. You're flying at half the speed of sound with 8 other planes just a few feet apart. IAF Suryakiran team has been inspiring millions to look up at the sky and aspire for 25 years," says Nirupesh Joshi, Founder and Creative Director of the brand.

"The red and white livery and daring manoeuvres of the Suryakiran team are a fantastic sight against clear blue skies. Only the best pilots from various fighter streams are chosen to be part of the SKAT team. They are the only 9-aircraft display teams in Asia," says Mercy Amalraj, Founder and Head of Customer Experience.

The MACH 1 Synchro is made as a Limited Edition of just 125 uniquely numbered pieces that come in a Collector's Edition Box set. There are several design cues on the watch that are inspired by the bright red and white colours of the Suryakiran planes.



"The dials have cockpit-styled glowing numbers, we've used a red-and-white minute hand designed like an airspeed indicator, and the entire watch is covered in a high-grade steel case and anti-scratch sapphire crystal. They are powered by a Swiss Automatic movement. These are excellent collector's pieces that only a few of our customers will have access to and will cherish for several years," says Nirupesh Joshi.

The brand announced the collection through an online launch today. The watch is priced at INR 156,000/- and can be pre-ordered through the brand website www.bangalorewatchco.in and will be shipped worldwide.

Bangalore Watch Company™ produces world-class, affordable luxury wristwatches from India. Each collection, produced in limited numbers, tells stories inspired by 21st-century India. Founded in India's watchmaking ground-zero, Bengaluru couple Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj left behind their tech-consulting careers overseas. They returned to India to start Bangalore Watch Company™.

With a debut in 2018, the brand has built an enthusiastic following around the world, with patrons in over 30 countries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

