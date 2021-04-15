Bangalore Watch Company™ launches new watches for the 2021 Cricket Season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the spirit of producing world-class wristwatches that tell stories from India, Bangalore Watch Company™ announces the launch of two new watches in its Cover Drive sports watch collection that celebrates the undying spirit of Indian Cricket.

The first of the two watches are named 'The Yellow Jersey' with a mustard yellow dial, and another named 'Men in Blue' with a pastel blue dial colour.

Speaking about the release, Nirupesh Joshi Co-founder and Creative Director said, "The earlier models of our Cover Drive collection in 2020 drew inspiration from the Cricket ground, namely - the Outfield, the Pitch, and the Pavilion; the two new colours for 2021 extend the Cricket narrative by paying tribute to the coveted jerseys of cricket teams."

"Since launch in 2020, our Cover Drive collection is the new favourite among our customers. The collection is a perfect sport watch for the urban gentleman with a surgical-grade steel case, a rotating bezel to track elapsed overs, 100 meters of water-tightness, a Swiss automatic movement, and high-quality leather straps. We believe the new watches will be the perfect summer accessory and apt for the 2021 Cricket season," said Mercy Amalraj, Co-founder and Head of Customer Experience.



The Cover Drive sports watches have design features that borrow from cricket. The primary 12 O'clock marker is shaped like the wicket, markers 4 and 6 are prominently displayed on the dial denoting the boundary shots, the seconds-hand is designed in the form of a cricket bat, and the watches come with an innovative mechanism that allows the wearer to track elapsed 50 overs, or 20 overs during the game, using their wristwatch.

The collections are designed and hand-built in Bangalore, they are priced at INR 56,680/- and available for purchase directly from the Bangalore Watch Company™ website www.bangalorewatchco.in for shipping worldwide in May 2021.

Bangalore Watch Company™ produces world-class, affordable luxury wristwatches from India. Each collection, produced in limited numbers, tells stories inspired by 21st century India. Founded in India's watchmaking ground-zero, Bengaluru couple Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj left behind their tech-consulting careers overseas. They returned to India to start Bangalore Watch Company™. With a debut in 2018, the brand has built an enthusiastic following around the world, with patrons in over 30 countries.

For media enquiries, please email pr@bangalorewatchco.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

