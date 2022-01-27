Banish Those Winter Blues with skincare picks from Nykaa

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): Changing seasons can be taxing for your skin and how-- who wants dry skin, a dull look, and a rather chapped exterior!?!

When winter truly hits, and you find yourself taking hot showers and slathering on any moisturizer you can find in hopes of soothing your skin--turns out you might be doing more harm than good.

Winter skincare doesn't have to be a puzzle that takes rounds of trial and error to solve when you've got the country's biggest lifestyle destination, Nykaa, to decode a winter skincare regime, all at a click away. Take your pick, go on now:

Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Drops: Replenish and refine for dewy, petal-soft skin. Water-light to the touch and weightless in the finish, this gel serum is formulated with two molecular weights of sodium hyaluronate for supreme yet seamless hydration. Niacinamide helps re-balance as lactic acid and thyme extract boost clarity--giving skin a glass-like glow.

INR 2775, available at Nykaa.com

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream: Deliciously scented with iconic Cheriosa 62 Fragrance, with notes of pistachio, salted caramel & vanilla. Enriched with crushed Cupacu seeds and ultra-fine sugar crystals to smoothen & buff the skin, the ultra-nourishing & replenishing Bum Bum cream melts quickly in the skin to soften, condition & moisturize the skin.

INR 890, available at Nykaa.com

Murad Nutrient-charged Water Gel: Enriched with Vitamins B3, B5, B6, B9 & E, the gel alleviates dryness, provides anti-wrinkle benefits, and soothes skin.

INR 900, available at Nykaa.com

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream: This innovative, award-winning, best-selling moisturizer was originally created backstage to instantly prep and transform the look of models' skin before fashion shows, and it became so iconic that it had to be bottled. Loved by celebrities and supermodels, the revolutionary, results-driven formula is infused with a magic matrix of oils, Charlotte's 'magic 8' of supercharged skincare ingredients, and SPF15 to flood your complexion with moisture and transform the appearance of tired, dull skin for a glowing, dewy, plumper-looking canvas!

INR 2550, available at Nykaa.com

Elemis Pro-collagen Marine Cream SPF 30- Pro-Collagen Marine Cream has been globally recognized for its gel-cream texture, skin-loving formula, and clinically proven results. The addition of SPF 30 has taken this bestselling anti-ageing day cream to a whole new level by delivering the sun protection you need, the wrinkle-smoothing results you want in a texture you'll love.

This super moisturizing yet ultra-light gel cream quenches thirsty skin and increases hydration by up to 253% in 1 hour. Formulated with powerful marine and plant actives, including Padina Pavonica, Chlorella, and Ginkgo Biloba, the advanced formula reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles in 2 weeks.

INR 16640 available on The Global Store on Nykaa App

Dr. Barbara Sturm Mini Calming Serum: Enriched with an active, plant-based complex of Cardiospermum, Echium, and Sunflower, Dr. Barbara Sturm's CALMING SERUM calms and rebalances irritated skin. Purslane, an anti-ageing powerhouse, helps calm the skin and reduce visible signs of irritation. Perfect for soothing your complexion after sun exposure, shaving, sleep loss, jet lag, air conditioning, or environmental pollution. When used over time, this serum strengthens the skin's natural defenses minimizing the skin's sensitized reaction.

INR 7420 available on The Global Store on Nykaa App

