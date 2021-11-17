Bank of Maharashtra celebrates 'MahaGrahakParicharcha' inviting Local Police Personnel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/PNN): Bank of Maharashtra, which works on the principle of "Ek Parivar, Ek Bank", under the Unique initiative taken by The MD and CEO A. S Rajeev, Honorable Executive Director Hemant Tamta & Honorable Executive Director Vijay Kumar have organized the MahaGrahakParicharcha across its 1999 branches and 40 Zonal Offices on 15/11/2021.

The Bank has invited all the local Police Thana in-charges at their respective branches vicinity to Commemorate& Express their Gratitude to Police department across the country.

On this special occasion, Zonal Manager, Mumbai North Zone, Bank of Maharashtra, Mr. Ramachandra M Ragiri, along with AGM, Lalit Patel & Chief Manager CPC Vasant Thakkar, held the mega customers conference "MahaGrahakParicharcha" on November 15 at the Bank's Mumbai North Zonal Office at Bandra East, Mumbai.

Bank has invited Dr.Sadanand Date, IPS, as Chief Guest for the event. Dr. Sadanand Date is currently Posted as SP, CBI, Mumbai, Economic Offence Wing. Mr. Ramachandra facilitated Dr.Sadanand Date with flowers and expressed Bank's gratitude to all the police officers who did their utmost effort to keep the pandemic situation under control and rebuild Nation.

Dr. Sadanand Date inaugurated the customers' conference, where he guided the audience on safety precautions while performing Digital Transactions, and also shared many real-life incidences of Digital theft done in the last few years and guided how we should keep an eye on digital activities. He has also requested the bank to keep coming up with strong online secure systems to keep account holders wealth secure.



Ramachandra, Zonal manager, BoM, while addressing the large gathering, said, "BoM has achieved stupendous growth in India's banking sector in the recent times, and Bank is headed to become a Mid-Sized Bank within a short span.

He also emphasized that this MahaGrahakParicharcha is aimed at further strengthening the Bank-Customer relations and also celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav' for India's 75 years of Independence.

Ramachandra has said that the Bank's digital banking initiative has made banking services customer-friendly with the Online Savings Account opening, Maha Secure Digital and Door-Step Banking. Clients can also now apply for any type of loan, be it personal or commercial, through an online application facility. Similarly, the Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) unit owners can avail of banking loan facilities starting from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 crore under the new MahaSwagatamScheme with attractive interest rates.

BoM is also now aggressively offering Gold Loans at very low-interest rates.

To strengthen the bond with their customers, BoM is now focusing on increasing the Customer Product penetration

For more information, kindly visit the website https://www.bankofmaharashtra.in/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

