Bank of Maharashtra turns Secret Santa for NGO kids on Christmas

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Christmas is all about spreading love and happiness.

Staying true to the Christmas spirit, Bank of Maharashtra organised a day-long event on 25th December in Pune.

Event was held in partnership with Royal Enfield, Bisleri India, Sukshma Yoga Foundation and Samparc Bal Asha Ghar (NGO). The activity was a part of 'Sharing Happiness' initiative by Bank of Maharashtra.

The event started on Saturday morning with a Bike Rally by Royal Enfield bikers from Nomadic Royal Enfield Showroom, Pimple Saudagar, Pune and the end point was Samparc Bal Asha Ghar, Ambavne Nandgaon, Near SAHARA Amby Valley, Pune. Adding to the Christmas cheers as special guests were the kids from NGO, Samparc Bal Asha Ghar.

During the day, the kids indulged in various activities such as Yoga, fun games as well as a Zumba session. Bank of Maharashtra turned Secret Santa for these kids and treated them with Christmas goodies/gifts. Encouraging health, fitness and sports amongst the young boys, the bank donated Cricket kit to the NGO.



The event also saw Tree Plantation Drive by the Royal Enfield bikers and the NGO kids. The day wrapped up with a dinner get together.

Bank of Maharashtra is one of the leading nationalized banks in the country which was set up at Pune in the year 1935. Bank is having a PAN India presence with more than 2000 branches. The vision of the bank is to spread across every nook of the country and serve every stratum of society. It aims to provide the best banking solutions to the people with the help of modern technology.

