Banke International launches operations in India, Aiming to bring innovative and intelligent real estate services to the country

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/QIMN): Banke International, a Dubai-based real estate company, has announced its entry into India's rapidly growing real estate market. The company, which has a strong track record of over a decade in the UAE's real estate industry, is set to offer a full range of services in India, including residential sales and leasing, commercial sales and leasing, off-plan projects, property management, project sales, and marketing.

With a successful track record of having sold over 10,000 properties, collaborated with established developers such as Damac, Sobha, Emaar, Nakheel, Aldar and Danube to name a few, and worked on more than 200 off-plan projects, Banke is well-positioned to compete in India's real estate market. The company also boasts over 350 five-star Google reviews, demonstrating its commitment to excellence.

"Our team of 250+ professionals, spread across several emirates in the UAE, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, is excited to bring our innovative and intelligent approach to India's real estate market," said Banke International's CEO, Porush Jhunjhunwala.

The launch event took place in Mumbai on 1st April 2023. Everybody expressed their enthusiasm about Banke International's arrival in India. The company's commitment to delivering extraordinary service to its clients in India was highlighted by its founders, directors, consultants, and staff, who were also present at the event. The inauguration ceremony was a symbolic gesture to mark the company's official entry into India's real estate market.



In addition to its strong track record and diverse clientele from around the globe, Banke has also been recognized for its excellence in the real estate industry. The company has won several awards, including the Best Real Estate Agency by Bayut & Dubizzle and the Best Real Estate Agency of the Year by IRECMS and CHSA in the UAE.

"We take pride in our people and team and are officially a Great Place to Work certified organization," added Jhunjhunwala. "We believe in personal growth, and this reflects in the quality of service we offer our clients."

Banke's decision to expand into India is a strategic move, given the country's rapidly expanding economy and growing middle class. The company is located in the prime area of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai's commercial hub, for easy access and reach, and is set to help Indian investors with their real estate investments.

Banke's commitment to delivering outstanding service and creating value for its clients is expected to set a new standard for real estate services in India. The company's focus on innovation, expertise, and professionalism positions it as a trusted and respected player in India's real estate sector.

This story has been provided by QI Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/QIMN)

