Banks and finance companies to offer attractive interest rates on Home and other financial loans

To make your home loan journey easier, bank and finance companies have started offering attractive interest rates on Home loans in India.

The companies are providing home loans to assist individuals for the purchase of new homes or to ease their financial burdens.

People across the country can opt for these services to manage their finances and get larger benefits. With easy monthly instalments and the option to choose the repayment tenure as per your convenience, banks help make your dream of purchasing a home a reality.

Point Needs To Be Considered for a home loan

1. Simple Process: Choose a finance company which offers a simple process of documentation. For the approval of home loans, you will only need minimum documents including KYC or income proofs.

2. Flexible Repayment Tenor: Don't let the term 'Home Loan' mislead you. It offers you to repay the advances in the long term. With the help of EMI Calculator, you can choose the tenor according to your repayment capacity.

3. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY): This PMAY scheme can be availed by those who are a First Time Home who wish to go for Home Loan. If you are eligible and once your amount is sanctioned, you can get an interest rate subsidy upto 6.93%



4. Effortless Refinancing: It offers Home Loan Transfer Facility. This facility helps in refinancing your existing home loan at a reduced rate of interest.

5. High Value Top Up Loan: Over the loan value, there is a balance transfer facility. It comes with a top-up loan facility. You can avail up to Rs50 lacs which can be used to meet other financing needs.

Additional Facilities Offered By Home Loan Providers

Other services offered to make fulfill your housing needs are listed below:

1. Property Dossier Services: Legal and Financial aspects of home ownership are covered by the Property Dossier Service. It is customized according to your own needs.

2. Personalized Insurance Scheme: In case of unforeseen circumstances, It offers an insurance scheme to protect your family from repaying the home loan.

3. Easy Access to Account Management: The online customer portal, Experia, provides account management at your fingertips.

