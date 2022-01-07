Banno's Swagger, a platform 'Of The Bannos, By The Bannos, For The Bannos'

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Banno's Swagger is an Indian brand with international appeal that provides a fresh and unique bespoke range of home comfort wear. The brand was launched in December 2020 in Surat with the aim of establishing an affordable fashion brand for the Indian woman.

The main USP of Banno's Swagger is carrying on the 35-year-old lineage of the founders' family business, with an attempt to overcome barriers, combat prejudices, and excel in their occupations while providing a wardrobe solution to the modern woman who balances multiple roles as a daughter, sister, and mother. Keeping women's individual personalities and preferences in mind, the platform creates exclusive silhouettes across the nightwear and loungewear categories ranging from pyjama sets, short sets, robe sets, kaftans, and co-ord sets, all based on fluidic manmade fabrics and pure cotton, reflecting the true spirit of authentic Indian women.

The platform not only provides an affordable wardrobe, but is also a democratic platform where a woman's hard work is directly translated to her financial freedom. The parent firm has been a vertically-integrated supplier to multinational brands and MNCs such as H&M, Zara, Ateesha, Srishti, Anouk, and others, lending credibility to the brand.



"With the motto 'Of The Bannos, By The Bannos, For The Bannos', the intention behind launching Banno's Swagger was to carry learning of our family business into this startup. Despite the challenges thrown by COVID-19, we recognized a growing demand for an Indian brand to step in and establish a place in the homewear and loungewear sector. This inspired us to launch Banno's Swagger. Ever since its debut in the Indian market, Banno's Swagger has been climbing its way up, and keeping that in mind, we will be introducing multiple categories covering the entire spectrum of lifestyle Fashion range for the modern Indian women targeting the 18 to 25 age group," said Shashank Agarwal, Co-founder, Banno's Swagger.

The brand integrates finest of designs along with manufacturing and retail, providing sustainable and affordable solutions, using pure fabrics and avoiding synthetic materials. Banno's Swagger's envisions to thrive as an inexpensive fashion brand for Gen - Z, enabling them to style the collection at home or styling it on the go as per their convenience and preference.

For more information, please visit: bannosswagger.com.

