Banyan Cloud joins Cloud Security Alliance

San Jose (California) [US], March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Banyan Cloud Inc., USA, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Banyan Cloud is the Cloud Native Application Protection Platform, which is helping enterprises to be successful in their digital transformation efforts with the next-generation Cyber Security Platform that address the Code to Cloud security of business applications. The Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) protects the cloud misconfiguration on all popular public clouds AWS, GCP, Azure, OCI and IBM cloud. The Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) secure different data storage technologies to protect customer's data privacy on all cloud platforms and On-Premises.

On top of a tighter integration of security throughout the application life cycle leads to better security outcomes, versus tacking it on at the end. It aids in resolution of issues in a more efficient and cost-effective manner which leads to faster delivery, improved security posture and greater business success.

Platform equipped with real-time security monitoring and compliance check against 30+ Industry Regulations such as SOC2, ISO27001, HIPAA and GDPR etc.

"Ours is the most innovative platform designed to simplify cybersecurity governance by enforcing industry-proven security configurations. We are excited to collaborate with Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and its extensive community in the cyber security related research on Cloud, build robust security standards, to combat with potential threats arises with modern technological trends to effectively protect digital assets," says Nagesh Konduru, Founder and CEO of Banyan Cloud.



"We are glad to have the Banyan cloud as part of our alliance, who are always pushing boundaries by building a Code-to-Cloud security platform while adapting the best practices in cyber security. We look forward to Banyan Cloud to contribute and elevate the growing awareness of Cloud security with CSA's support ecosystem," says Jim Reavis, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, CSA.

Banyan Cloud, Inc. is an American Cybersecurity startup based in San Jose, California with offices in India & Dubai. The core product is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The platform covers the cybersecurity for code to cloud of Enterprise applications. It is self-serve, agentless, ease of use, onboard with few clicks, truly real-time and cost-effective. Supports Multi-Cloud, and Multi database. Banyan Cloud is exhibiting the product at GISEC, Dubai, between the 14th to 16th of March'23.

For further information about the platform, visit us at banyancloud.io.

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by the cloud - from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry - and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem.

For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

