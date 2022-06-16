Barcelona ropes in Sonu Sood as their new style icon

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI/TPT): Barcelona brand of Stitched Textiles Limited - India's leading men's wear fashion brand, has announced Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as its new style icon and brand ambassador.

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand's range of products across media platforms for its campaign.

Jaimin Gupta, promoter of the Company stated that "Barcelona family is super thrilled and excited to have Sonu Sood as the face of the brand. As our brand grows to next level, we aim to strengthen our relations with the customers in a meaningful way.



Sonu Sood is a talented actor and humanitarian who believes in philanthropy and has a strong prowess in the field of acting. His generous contributions and selfless work towards the welfare of the society and the common man during the pandemic are commendable. We believe that our association with Sonu Sood will give the consumers a greater sense of objective on strength, trust and dependability."

As on date Barcelona has an extensive presence with 82 exclusive brand outlets (EBO's), spanning across 50+ cities and towns in India. The product range of Barcelona in Men's Wear is substantial, like Shirts, Trousers, T-Shirts, Denims, Suits, Blazers, Trunks, Vests, Boxers, Tracks and such other various products. The brand strongly believes in providing their customers with high-end fashion products at a very affordable and economical pricing.

Users can download the app in the IOS or Android app stores now. To learn more about Barcelona, click here: http://www.barcelonaclub.in.

