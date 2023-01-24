Barcode Entertainment appoints Ajay Kulkarni as its Business Head

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Global technology-driven influencer marketing company, Barcode Entertainment has recently announced the appointment of Ajay Kulkarni as its Business Head. Ajay has joined the company with over 17+ years of cross-functional and diversified experience in Revenue, Brand Management and Communications, Marketing and Content Partnerships across the Media, Telecom and Consumer Tech sectors.

As the Business Head, Ajay intends to leverage his exceptional team-working and marketing capabilities to bring seamless processes to Barcode Entertainment and grow the business exponentially. And with his resourcefulness and innovative perspective as an asset, he further seeks to help build the company into one of the most prominent players in social commerce, influencer marketing and the content landscape.

Prior to this, Ajay has been part of various marquee companies. His most recent stint saw him oversee content and strategic partnerships at TikTok (ByteDance) for South Asia (Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka). Besides this, he has also held the position of Assistant Vice President - International Business at Time Network, where he was responsible for creating saliency and revenue for the network in international markets. Furthermore, Ajay has also worked with other notable organisations, such as Star India Pvt Ltd, Tata Teleservices, and Times Group (Bennett & Coleman), amongst others, in the areas of brand, marketing and revenue.

Talking about joining Barcode Entertainment, Ajay Kulkarni said, "I am delighted to be part of the immensely specialised and talented team at Barcode Entertainment. The rapid rise of influencers and the creator economy at large is a force to reckon with in today's digital landscape. And with more and more people turning to content creation as a source of income alongside content consumption, Barcode is very well-positioned - at the intersection of influencer marketing, content and live commerce - to be the leading company supercharging the space. This, with unparalleled 'phygital' experiences, and by making it easier for brands to grow their business through collaborations with the creator economy. And I am looking forward to working with the team on this exciting journey."



Rahul Khanna, Co-founder of Barcode Entertainment, added, "We are immensely happy to have Ajay on board as the Business Head at Barcode. Having experienced growth at a lightning-fast pace, we are setting our sights on leveraging this growth momentum and scaling new heights to be the next big thing in the influencer, content and live commerce space. And Ajay's expertise aligns perfectly with this vision. His journey, which is more than a decade long - will surely ignite a spark and help us as we continue to strengthen our team and grow our business."

Ever since its inception in 2019, Barcode Entertainment has strengthened its foothold in India's digital sphere as trailblazers harnessing the power of both physical and digital worlds. The company helps brands connect and collaborate with more than 20,000 macro and micro-influencers across the length and breadth of the country and beyond while also enabling them to connect with 200-plus potential customers via these collaborations/influencers. Furthermore, Barcode successfully brings together data-led performance, real human relationships, expert creative strategy, and authentic and engaging content alongside laser-sharp paid media targeting. And Ajay Kulkarni's vast expertise over the years will allow him to contribute and drive meaningful value to its business.

Ajay has also recently authored a book on Globalization and International Advertising published by Sheth Publications.

