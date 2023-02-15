Barista Battle: Top Competitors Converge on Bangalore for National Championship

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The National Barista Championship 2023 (The 21st Edition), hosted by the Coffee Board of India, Speciality Coffee Association of India, and United Coffee Association of India, is being organised from February 14th to 19th at Orion mall, Bangalore. With over 60 stalls offering more than 100 different types of coffee, the audience will be experiencing the largest collection of coffee ever under one banner. This year NBC is powered by Kaapi Solutions as the platinum sponsors along with Nescafe and SCAI (speciality coffee association of India) as the Gold sponsors) as the Gold sponsors for the event.

This year we have around 60 Baristas who would be battling it out for the Title of Champion. Making it the biggest tournament in Asia.

NBC is a prestigious annual event in the coffee industry where baristas from various regions of India come together to showcase their brewing skills and compete for the title of the National Barista Champion. All the best cafe brands such as Blue Tokai, Thirdwave, Lavazza along with many other speciality coffee brands all over India will participate in this unique event.

This year's National Barista Championship is set to be the most competitive yet, as baristas push the boundaries of what is possible with coffee. A very strong committee has been set up where the volunteers under the guidance of Purnesh DM (President of the Speciality coffee association of India), Vikram Khurana (President United coffee association of India) and Srikanth Rao (Vice President United coffee association of India) who shares the same passion for coffee and have worked tirelessly to put this event together.



The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to network with industry leaders, learn about the latest trends and techniques in coffee preparation, and sample some of the finest coffee blends from around the world.

"We are thrilled to host the National Barista Championship in Bangalore," said Dr K G Jagadeesha, IAS, Secretary of the Coffee Board. "This city has a rich history and culture of coffee-making, and it's an honor to bring the best baristas from top cafe brands, and specialty coffee brands from all over India to compete here. Last year's event, held at Orion Mall in Rajajinagar, was a huge success with over 10,000 visitors, a multitude of coffee, 40+ stalls, and lively music. We look forward to welcoming both the competitors and the public to this exciting event."

The competition, which will be held over 6 days - 14th to the 19th of Feb. This includes the preliminaries which will happen on the 14th -15th and the 16th post which 18th will be the semi-finals and it concludes on the 19th with the finals. The second day will feature the final round, where the baristas will be judged on their latte art and signature drinks. The winner of this highly regarded competition will then go on to represent India at the World Barista Championship 2023 to held in Athens, Greece.

The National Barista Championship is an annual event that brings together baristas from various regions of India to showcase their brewing skills and compete for the title of National Barista Champion. This coffee festival is a congregation of music, entertainment, a wide array of stalls and a whole lot of coffee and with some great jury to help make it a seamless judging process. NBC 2022 Had Ms Seonhee Yoon from Korea fly down to judge these world class brewers.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

