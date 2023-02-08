bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2023: XCMG Excavator showcases six customized new products, signs pre-sale orders of nearly 100 units of equipment

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): XCMG Excavator Machinery Business Unit of XCMG (SHE:000425) exhibited six customized excavator products at the 2023 bauma CONEXPO INDIA which was held from January 31 to February 3 at the India Expo Center in New Delhi. At the trade show, XCMG Excavator gained over 300 prospective clients and received pre-sale orders for nearly 100 units of equipment in total.

The 2023 bauma CONEXPO INDIA, the largest and most influential industry trade show in South Asia, was attended by more than 600 construction machinery manufacturers and suppliers from around the world, and over 50,000 visitors.



India, the most populated country in the world, boasts tremendous market potential thanks to its robust economic growth. Over the past few years, XCMG Excavator has customized 17 products covering all tonnage classes for the Indian market, which adapt to the local climate's high temperature and humidity as well as having upgrades for fuel efficiency ratio, condition identification and maintenance.

XCMG Excavator showcased the XE80C, XE140I, XE215I-K, XE230CLC, XE250C and XE380C at the trade show. The XE215I-K excavator is one of the best-selling customized products in India. Equipped with the Cummins turbocharged engine and high-efficiency cooling systems, the model can operate in India's high-temperature environment of up to 52 degrees Celsius. The strengthened working arm and optimized bucket can meet the demand of ore operations, while the strengthened chassis with seven to eight load-bearing wheels guarantees steady travel, making the excavator an ideal choice for infrastructure constructions and mining operations in India.





In 2022, XCMG India expanded business quickly and sold over 1,000 units of excavators, ranking top for volume and revenue growth, and the market share continues to grow. XCMG's excavators are widely deployed in India's infrastructure construction projects, and with successful talent localization, XCMG India has provided many jobs for the local labor market, with 95 per cent of the company's employees being local.



XCMG has developed a deep integrated whole process partnership with Schwing Stetter India, from research, production, supply, marketing to service, since the manufacturing plant of XCMG Excavators in India has been put into production. XCMG also builds a distribution network to achieve preliminary full coverage across India with its local product development tactics empowered by a global supply chain, an established spare parts center, an out-performing professional service team, and a long-term aim of providing industry leading products and experiences.



"Looking ahead, XCMG will continue to take root overseas, promote its internationalization strategy, and provide local clients with high-quality and highly adaptable products along with the out-performing service," said Tu Hui, Managing Director of XCMG INDIA MANUFACTURING.

For more information, please visit http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/.

