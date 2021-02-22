Baxter Healthcare in India recognized as great place to work

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Baxter Healthcare in India has been certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute. The certification program stands for the organization's commitment to creating an employee-centric workplace culture. The survey included independent, anonymous feedback from employees on the organization's credibility, fairness, mutual respect, camaraderie and pride.

2600 employees across Baxter Healthcare in India's arms - R&D, Manufacturing, Commercial, Centre of Excellence and IT participated in the survey and eighty-three per cent of employees said Baxter Healthcare in India is a Great Place to Work.

"The Great Place to Work recognition is a moment of pride especially in the wake of a difficult year. It reflects the continuous effort of our organization to set an example in the way we attract, retain, develop and empower our employees. Our success is built on a diverse and passionate set of employees who are driven by a shared purpose - to save and sustain lives. We will continue to work together to get better," said Amish Vyas, Senior Director - OUS Portfolio Management - Pharma & Chairperson, India Governance Council (IGC).

The Great Place to Work survey results shows that Baxter Healthcare India employees are proud to tell others that they work here and they feel that they're treated fairly regardless of their gender or sexual orientation. They appreciate that the management is honest and ethical in its business practices and, is committed to ensuring that all Baxter Healthcare in India sites across India is a physically safe place to work. Employees are also inspired by the company's active engagement in the local communities and contribute to society.

"Great Place to Work Certification strengthens our employer brand in the healthcare industry and beyond. Baxter is an employer of choice and 'Great Place to Work' recognition helps us communicate this assertively to our talent pool. The certification is a reflection of our people's trust in the leadership and company values, and readiness to go beyond the obvious while rising firmly on the strong foundations of trust, inclusion and innovation," says Shalini Naagar, Director, HR - India who believes the detailed evaluation has helped understand the strength of our safety-integrity-quality culture - a key focus area for us, given the diverse operations we have across India.



Our employees' continued feedback is an incredible tool to help us improve and measure our progress. We are committed to building people-first culture and inclusive values that can create a positive impact beyond advancing the business.

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital, surgical and pharmaceutical products. Baxter Healthcare in India has served its mission to save and sustain lives for more than 23 years. We are committed to engaging collaboratively with patients, healthcare professionals, the government and healthcare organizations nationally.

In India, we have a robust presence to support Baxter's work in advancing healthcare & pharmaceutical innovations globally which comprises our Commercial presence across India, Manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, world-class Research & Development and Information Technology centres in Bangalore & Ahmedabad along with Global Centre of Excellence footprint in Gurgaon.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. We have crafted our perspective by learning from great leaders, surveying millions of employees, and examining thousands of the best workplaces around the globe. We serve businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents, mission touching more than 10,000 organizations every year.

We thrive on sharing the insights we've gleaned from our work with companies of all industries and sizes, in order to help organizations around the world, build, sustain and scale their great culture.

