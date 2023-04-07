BAYC's ApeCoin DAO rejects multi-link APE NFTs, Investors turn to Big Eyes Coin's Live NFTs!

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/ATK): The recent ApeCoin whitelist ballot resulted in the rejection of two new NFT collections, which were intended to pioneer multi-metaverse linked wearable NFTs. Meanwhile, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFTs have been gaining attention and are already available on OpenSea.

With the continuous evolution of the NFT space, it would be a missed opportunity to not stay updated and explore the latest developments in the Web3 realm.

ApeCoin DAO Rejects Two New NFT Collections

The proposals included the ApeCoin Armory Club and the ApeCoin Pet Club collections, which would have featured a total of 20,000 NFTs.

Jatin Pathi led the Armory Club proposal, intending to offer microgrants to developers of the Indian Web3 ecosystem to support the ApeCoin onboarding process. Meanwhile, the Pet Club proposed by Ape Beverages aimed to create sustainable water beverages for the Web 3.0 community.

Unfortunately, the ApeCoin DAO rejected both proposals, with a resounding 83.95 per cent against and a mere 10.01 per cent in favour. The cost of the free NFTs was estimated to be an astonishing USD 168,000.

The impact of excellent NFT projects is well-known to crypto enthusiasts. Even prominent personalities engage with them because of their significant impact. However, following ApeCoin DAO's refusal of what could have been a groundbreaking achievement, should this prompt the development of new NFT projects that are more inclusive?

The Potential of BAYC and APE's More Inclusive NFTs

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and ApeCoin are two of the most diverse and promising platforms in the Web3 ecosystem, with even celebrities like Madonna, Kevin Hart, and Justin Bieber "aping" into the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

However, the NFT market is becoming an exclusive club that only a few can afford to join. Inclusivity is necessary to prevent it from becoming a snooze fest, especially after the APE DAO's airdropping fiasco last year.

To keep things interesting, more projects in the vast NFT marketplace must provide affordable virtual experiences like backstage access to concerts or virtual meet-and-greets with celebrities. One great option is to create more affordable collectibles that cater to a broader range of interests, such as a collection of NFTs featuring famous memes. The creation of projects that are accessible to people with various budgets could make the market more diverse and inclusive.





Big Eyes Coin

In a bid to make a mark in the metaverse, the high-end fashion brand Gucci has recently collaborated with ApeCoin, joining forces with the likes of Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The latter is gearing up to be the top cryptocurrency in the market and has recently hit its 12th stage with a floor price of 2028.99 BIG, earning almost USD 33 million from its presale fund.



Big Eyes Coin is currently offering a 'BULLRUN250', providing users with 250 per cent BIG bonuses, while its newest offering is the Big Eyes Loot NFT trading cards. These hot NFT cards can be minted and traded via the Big Eyes Loot Boxes, which the BIG DAO is confident will put the token on the map.

DAOs and Community Governance

Although ApeCoin had hoped to release two NFT collections, which could have made waves in the metaverse, the whitelisted community overwhelmingly voted against the proposals. This outcome emphasizes the power of DAO decision-making and underscores the importance of community-driven governance in the cryptocurrency industry. Even the Kitty Cuddlers of Big Eyes Coin are proud of their democratic community.

